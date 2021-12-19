ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

Alert Englewood Officer Nabs Homeless NYC Man With Stolen BMW

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FocVR_0dREA4r200
Talie Yalcin Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A homeless man was about to avoid a shoplifting charge after the operator of an Englewood gas station convenience store opted not to press charges. Then a city police officer began asking questions.

Officer Michael Christiansen had been called to the Exxon on westbound Route 4 after Talie Yalcin, 38, began stuffing items into his shirt, Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Christiansen got the items back, then brought Yalcin outside after the victim declined to pursue charges, Pulice said.

Yalcin didn't have ID. His last address was in West Babylon on Long Island. Most recently he'd been homeless.

Asked how he got to Englewood, Yalcin pointed to a new BMW truck nearby, Pulice said. He had no idea who the owner is, the lieutenant said.

Christiansen contacted the NYPD. The owner, it turns out, thought the BMW was parked in a Manhattan garage.

Englewood police charged Yalcin with receiving stolen property and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await extradition to New York to face charges of motor vehicle theft.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

York Shooting Witness Sought By Police

Authorities in York County are looking for a woman who they believe is a witness of a shooting earlier this month. Alizaha Stirling is not a suspect but is wanted for information in the Dec. 10 shooting on 100 S. Hartley St., local police said. Anyone with information is encouraged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Englewood, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Englewood, NJ
City
West Babylon, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Long Island#Nabs Homeless#Exxon
Daily Voice

Fire Consumes Former Funeral Home In Paterson

Fire engulfed a former Paterson funeral home overnight Thursday into Friday. Firefighters were met by a raging blaze at what had once been Davis & Sons at the corner of 19th Avenue and East 23rd Street across from Public School #24 around 10 p.m. Thursday. Flames blew through the dilapidated...
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Long Island Woman Fatally Stabs Ex-Boyfriend's Mother, Police Say

A Long Island woman has been apprehended after police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend and his mother, who died from injuries sustained in the incident. The incident happened Thursday, Dec. 23 in Deer Park when Shaquela Titley, age 30, first stabbed her ex-boyfriend's mother, 85-year-old Marie Mille, to death at Mille's residence at 169 Smith Street, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
181K+
Followers
32K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy