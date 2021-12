With three games left to play, the Philadelphia Eagles are surprisingly in close striking distance of a playoff berth, which would be the first for the team since 2019. While the team has certainly surpassed preseason expectations, the play of Jalen Hurts will be the deciding factor on whether this team can push through their final games and into the playoffs, all within the division. Hurts was just named a Pro Bowl alternate, an honorable feat in only his second year and his first full year as a starter.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO