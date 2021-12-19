ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senator Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

By Cashara Quinn
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
Senator Elizabeth Warren has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from her official Twitter page.

The Massachusetts Democrat says she is experiencing mild symptoms, as she is vaccinated and has received her booster shot.

In her tweet, Warren stated that "I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted. As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible - together, we can save lives."

