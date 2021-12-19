ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

No. 17 Texas basketball bullies Stanford for win in Las Vegas

By Andrew Schnitker, Associated Press
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP/KXAN) — Andrew Jones scored 13 points and No. 17 Texas beat Stanford 60-53 on Sunday in the Pac 12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

The Longhorns (8-2) used a 13-0 second-half run to seize control and pull away for their seventh victory in eight games. Timmy Allen and Dylan Disu each added 11 points.

The Longhorns held Stanford to its second-lowest scoring output of the season, forcing 23 Cardinal turnovers.

The final 10 minutes of the game grinded for both offenses. Texas went on a 6:59 scoring drought, but still managed to keep Stanford at bay.

This win is a confidence booster for a Texas team that lost in its other opportunities against comparable competition during the non-conference portion of the schedule. The Longhorns have lost to Gonzaga and Seton Hall during the season’s first two months.

Harrison Ingram had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Stanford (6-4).

Texas tried playing the bully early, playing a stringent defense to force four early turnovers, but could never push its lead past four points, late in the first half. The Longhorns were able to convert Stanford’s nine first-half turnovers into nine points.

Both teams demonstrated scoring lulls, which allowed Stanford to briefly grab a four-point lead midway through the first half. Texas led 34-27 at halftime.

The Big Picture

Texas has been taking care of the ball, averaging just 10.6 turnovers per game through the first nine contests and leading the Big 12 in fewest turnovers. The Longhorns committed 13 Sunday.

Stanford continued its trend of outrebounding opponents in every game. The Cardinal came in posting a plus-9.4 margin, the 18th-best mark nationally, and outrebounded Texas, 33-29.

Up Next

Texas: Hosts Rice on Wednesday

Stanford: Plays Wyoming in Honolulu on Wednesday

