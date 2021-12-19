ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former WWE Star Chris Masters Announced For OVW Event

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio Valley Wrestling National Heavyweight Champion Jessie Godderz announced that he will be defending his title against former WWE Superstar Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) at OVW Nightmare Rumble. Godderz tweeted,...

wrestlinginc.com

Kyle O’Reilly Makes First Comments Since AEW Debut

New AEW signee Kyle O’Reilly is grateful that his abilities have taken him to a new frontier where he can explore his “ass-kicking ways.”. Through several tweets, O’Reilly made his first comments following his AEW debut on last night’s Dynamite. O’Reilly thanked AEW President Tony Khan for providing him with the opportunity, and hoped that his fans will continue to support him in his new journey.
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Has A Challenge For Jake Paul

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley over the weekend, and it was yet another example of Paul defeating competition that isn't experienced in boxing. While Paul has a couple of years of experience under his belt, his opponents virtually have none. Sure, they are fighters with a lot of professional years under their belts, however, they simply do not possess the sheer boxing skill required to actually put on a competitive fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Two Former WWE Stars Returning To Impact Wrestling

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mike Bennett looks to be making his Impact Wrestling return soon. It’s likely he will be joined by his wife Maria Kanellis. The former WWE stars were among the wrestlers to be let go by ROH due to the company...
WWE
Popculture

WWE Superstar Says He Just Got Married in Rare Personal Reveal

A top WWE Superstar is a married man. Ilja Dragunov, who competes in NXT UK, went to social media to post a photo of himself and his bride tying the knot. Dragunov revealed that that couple got married on Dec. 17 while adding he is "completely fulfilled." Dragunov is the...
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE is preparing a big change for Bobby Lashley

One of the most important characters in the upper zone of the Monday Night Raw card, is Bobby Lashley, the former WWE Champion who has seen the title of overall champion of the WWE's flagship show blown away by Big E, thanks to the collection of Money in the Bank, with the New Day member who is still the holder of this belt.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Names Who He Thinks Is AEW’s Biggest Star

During the latest episode of the Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, The Nature Boy spoke about Bryan Danielson and Adam Page’s 60-minute time limit draw at AEW Winter Is Coming. Having had many 60-minute matches, Flair also said there’s only a select few people in the business today who could have a match like that. He credited Page and Danielson for being two of them.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Corporal Kirchner Passes Away At Age 64

Former WWE star Corporal Kirchner (real name Michael James Penze) passed away at the age of 64 on Wednesday. The cause of death is unknown. A former United States Army paratrooper, Kirchner got his start in the pro wrestling business in Verne Gagne’s AWA. He would eventually join WWE and wrestle under the name “RT Reynolds” before being repackaged with the military gimmick based on his real-life past. The Kirchner character was reportedly created by WWE to replace Sgt. Slaughter, who left the company to join the AWA in 1985.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Segment Announced For WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s taped Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX. Paul Heyman will be on Friday’s SmackDown to address how he was fired by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns last week. The dismissal came right before Reigns was destroyed by Brock Lesnar, who will challenge him at WWE Day 1.
WWE
