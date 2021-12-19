Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Pops in Neon Sports Bra & Leggings for Glam Barefoot Workout

Lauren Sanchez brought sporty style to the gym for a workout this weekend.

The Extra correspondent stretched in the gym, as shown on her Instagram Stories. The star’s workout ensemble consisted of a punchy orange sports bra, which was paired with a similarly slim-fitting pair of black leggings. She gave the sleek set a comfy twist with a white baseball cap, as well as a stack of thin bracelets and stud earrings.

Sanchez chose to workout barefoot, opting to hit the gym sans shoes. However, the news anchor often wears Nike and Adidas sneakers while working out, either solo or with beau Jeff Bezos.

The former “Good Day L.A.” anchor has had a stylish streak in recent weeks, appearing in glamorous ensembles for events with Bezos. Sanchez recently attended Baby2Baby’s 10-Year Gala, wearing a chic black gown with equally sharp black heels.

The “View” guest host regularly wears sleek and versatile heels while on the red carpet. Her go-to pairs consist of platform pumps or strappy sandals in nude and black tones, often featuring leather or suede uppers, from brands like Christian Louboutin. Sanchez’s off-duty ensembles usually feature flat sneakers by Alexander McQueen and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in similarly neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

