Kings Starting Lineup Against The Spurs

By Ben Stinar
 5 days ago

The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for their game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon in California, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Kings against the Spurs can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Kings come into the game with a 12-18 record in their first 30 games of the season.

Earlier in the season they fired their head coach Luke Walton.

The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2005-06, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA.

As for the Spurs, they are also struggling to begin the season with a 11-17 record in their first 28 games of the season.

The Spurs also missed the postseason last year.

