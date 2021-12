The Brooklyn Nets have enough players to fly to Los Angeles and play their Christmas showdown against the Lakers, though Kevin Durant might not be among them. But news worsened for many other teams in the league Thursday, including Minnesota, which placed Karl-Anthony Towns — who previously revealed that COVID-19 caused the death of seven of his relatives, including his mother — on the health and safety protocols list. Towns also missed time last season because of a positive test.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO