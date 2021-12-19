ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID breakthrough

GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. The Massachusetts...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Trump to Candace Owens: “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine”

Former President Trump pushed back against doubts about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines during an interview with conservative media personality Candace Owens released Wednesday. Why it matters: Despite being vaccinated himself, Trump has sometimes given mixed signals to his supporters on whether they should take the shot. Trump-supporting communities,...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Town Square LIVE News

Sen. Chris Coons tests positive for COVID-19

United States Senator Chris Coons, D-Delaware. Sen. Chris Coons has tested positive for COVID-19. Coons is the tenth member of Congress to test positive for the virus this week. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey recently announced that they too have tested positive. Joining them are Reps. Jan Schakowsky, Jim Clyburn, Jason Crow, Barbara ... Read More
DELAWARE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ap#Omicron#Vaccinated Boosted#Democrats
GreenwichTime

Florida judge latest to block Biden contractor vaccine rule

TAMPA, Fla (AP) — A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday blocked President Joe Biden's requirement for federal contractors to receive coronavirus vaccines, adding to a series of legal setbacks for the mandate. U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday wrote that Florida's lawsuit against the rule demonstrated a “substantial likelihood”...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Denver

Congressman Jason Crow Announces Breakthrough Case Of COVID-19

(CBS4) — The Office of Congressman Jason Crow confirmed he recently tested positive for COVID-19, following an official trip to Ukraine. Rep. Crow said he is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms. Rep. Jason Crow (credit: CBS) “I just returned from an official congressional delegation visit to Ukraine and tested positive for a breakthrough COVID infection,” Rep. Crow said in a statement released Sunday. Crow represents Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District. “I’m thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms (the vaccine is safe and effective),” he stated. “Everyone eligible should get vaccinated and boosted to help prevent major illness and protect the wider community,” Crow added. He also said he will continue to push for “affordable access to rapid, reliable testing for all Americans.” Officials say Crow is now quarantining at home. Crow was among three Democratic members of Congress who announced Sunday that they have breakthrough coronavirus infections. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey shared that they had tested positive for COVID-19 via tweets from their official accounts. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)  
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy