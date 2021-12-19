ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Manchin may get coal in his stocking

Washington Post
Cover picture for the articleThe Dec. 14 front-page article regarding the failure of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) to report all of...

MarketRealist

When Is Joe Manchin Up for Reelection and Why Does He Oppose BBB?

While the bipartisan infrastructure bill finally saw the light of day, another piece of legalization has been stuck in Congress. We're talking about the BBB (Build Back Better) bill, which has divided the Democratic party. Joe Manchin, the Democratic Senator from West Virginia, is against the bill. When is he due for reelection and why does he oppose the BBB bill?
Joe Manchin
Washington Post

Mr. Manchin’s resistance

Manchin rejects social policy bill” and “Senator deals blow to Biden’s climate agenda”:. It’s amazing how Sen. Joe Manchin III’s (D-W.Va.) resistance to his party’s platforms seems to favor his coal mining enterprise(s), which he knows nothing about. Opinions to start the day,...
Esquire

In the Spirit of Christmas, I Will Give Joe Manchin the Smallest Benefit of the Tiniest Doubt

On Wednesday morning, Manu Raju of CNN reported about a Tuesday night conference call involving Senator Joe Manchin and the rest of the Democratic senatorial caucus. Judging by a thread on Raju’s electric Twitter machine, Manchin told his putative colleagues in the party that he still has “concerns” about the Build Back Better bill, chief among them his existential terror of inflation. Optimists chimed in with the inevitable, “Hey, at least they’re still talking” happy-chat. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer apparently told them he still intends to bring a motion-to-proceed vote on BBB after the holidays so that Manchin—and every damn Republican—can go on record opposing enormously popular programs that will help millions of people. But Schumer also left open the possibility that some kind of agreement could still be reached with Manchin. Which I don’t believe for a second, but what the hell, it’s Christmas.
Newsbug.info

Manchin faces political blowback at home, but it may not last

​WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin III is already facing political blowback at home in West Virginia after delivering a potential knockout blow to President Joe Biden’s showpiece legislation — but it’s not clear he’ll suffer lasting damage. The conservative Democrat on Sunday upended his party’s...
wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
electrek.co

The coal miners’ union just asked Joe Manchin to back Biden’s big bill – here’s why

The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), the largest coal mining union in the US, issued a statement yesterday that said they were “disappointed” in Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) announcement on Sunday that he would not vote in favor of the Build Back Better (BBB) legislation. UMWA International president Cecil E. Roberts urged Manchin to “pass something that will help keep coal miners working, and have a meaningful impact on our members, their families, and their communities.”
NPR

Manchin's Holiday Gift To Fellow Dems: A Lump Of Coal On Climate Change

This week, Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said he cannot support the Build Back Better Act, which contains more than half a trillion dollars in climate investments. The White House has been negotiating with Manchin for months, hoping he would cast a key vote for the plan in the Senate, where their party's majority is razor thin.
MarketRealist

Joe Manchin Has a Fortune in the Coal Industry

The Build Back Better Act was primed to provide significant help for renewable energy resources and focus on clean energy. But West Virginia senator Joe Manchin has voted against it. Manchin is heavily invested in non-renewable energy sources, and many think that's why he voted against the proposed bill. Article...
