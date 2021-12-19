Lakeland Magic call-ups ……

Considering many of their normal rotation players were unavailable, either because of positive COVID tests or injuries, both the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks had to figure things out on the fly during Wednesday’s contest. Just as he did Saturday in Brooklyn, Robin Lopez used his vast NBA experience to keep the Magic organized and poised in their 104-98 victory.
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another disappointing defeat on Tuesday, this time at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, 108-90. LA’s season continues to be problematic as we approach the new year and at this point, trade rumors are becoming louder and louder. NBA insider Shams Charania of The...
The Lakers need a spark to their rather poor start to the season, and everyone is looking to the soon-to-be 37-year-old LeBron James to make the difference. He is in his 19th year as an NBA player, but the organization is still heavily reliant on him to have a successful 2021-22 campaign.
The last time Joe Johnson played a home game for the Celtics prior to last night, NBA rookies including Joshua Primo of the San Antonio Spurs, Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder and JT Thor of the Charlotte Hornets hadn’t been born yet. None of them took the...
The Los Angeles Lakers are in a heap of trouble with the way the season has started. After building a three-game winning streak and some momentum, the Lakers fell apart when the league’s health and safety protocol decimated the roster and Anthony Davis’ MCL injury followed. The Lakers...
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors got some revenge against a talented young Memphis Grizzlies team. The last two times these teams faced each other, it ended in Ja Morant and the Memphis’ favor. The two-game losing streak started last season when the Grizzlies eliminated the Warriors in...
Kyrie Irving recently returned to the Brooklyn Nets as a part-time participant as they’ve allowed him to play in road games. It quickly came to a halt though as Kyrie instantly tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival. To be honest, the Nets really had no choice but to...
When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
LeBron James will go down as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. But as Kobe Bryant used to say – “They don’t hate the good ones, they hate the great ones“. LeBron receives his fair share of hate and criticism. One criticism came recently from LeBron’s ex-teammate Iman Shumpert. However, it came more as a personal pain point of Shumpert, as an NBA fan and not as a player. Shumpert recently said on an episode of Bootleg Kev Podcast – “Bron knows he ruined basketball.”
Even before the 2021-22 NBA season started, the Los Angeles Clippers had to deal with the bad news that their superstar Kawhi Leonard will most likely miss the entire season. Leonard went for ACL reconstruction surgery during the offseason, which led to him being sidelined. Initially, it was believed that...
Celebrity boxing has become more of a common occurrence in recent memory. While boxing by professional boxers is certainly more skillful, some fans enjoy watching other celebrities square off. It's definitely. There have also been former NBA players that have participated in matches such as these. For example, former All-Star...
Anthony Davis' current situation with the Los Angeles Lakers doesn't look promising. The veteran big man has been bothered by injuries and is currently sidelined after sustaining a knee injury a couple of days ago. The last two seasons have been full of injuries for AD, and fans are already...
One of Michael Jordan's biggest roadblocks in the NBA came in the form of Isiah Thomas and the 'bad boy' Detroit Pistons. During the time when Jordan was becoming the best player in the world, the Pistons were one of the best teams in the NBA, thanks to their physical style of play.
Iso Joe is back in the Association. On Wednesday, reports surfaced that the Boston Celtics are signing former All-NBA guard Joe Johnson. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first on the news. “Free agent guard Joe Johnson is signing a 10-day deal with the Boston Celtics,” Woj tweeted. “Johnson is returning...
Stephen Curry's abilities as a shooter are other-worldly, with most people believing that he can make any shot that he attempts. Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time, which is why people think that any shot he takes is a guaranteed bucket. And his former teammate Matt Barnes insists that luck has little to do with Steph's shots.
It has been more than 17 years since Michael Jordan retired for good from the NBA. Jordan, who is considered the GOAT by most fans, achieved everything an NBA player could wish for during his career. Be it winning trophies or earning fame, Jordan did it all. But considering Jordan...
