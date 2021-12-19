ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

By Caroline Linton
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Warren tweeted that she tests regularly for COVID-19, and while she tested negative last week, she tested positive on Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 18

Beverly Keating
5d ago

Glad to hear they have mild symptoms due to getting their vaccine’s and will not end up overwhelming our Medical Institutions and health care workers!

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Republic Monitor

Biden No Longer Endorse Strict Mitigation Against COVID-19 as Omicron Variant Continues To Spike

President Biden is Resisting Strict Mitigation Measures Over the Omicron Variant. COVID-19 is here to stay and Americans should not anticipate having their lives utterly upended once again, although Biden is still urging the people to take precautions for the safety of everybody. Furthermore, the United States has never had a nationwide lockdown compared to other countries. All governor that administrates every state in the United States made their resolution on the scope of restrictions to apply state by state. In addition, the government are suggesting everyone be fully vaccinated and get tested from time to time, using them as a justification for not requiring more stringent pandemic precautions, but there is no political support for anything tougher.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Harris exposed to COVID-19, vice president's office says

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris was exposed to COVID-19 by a member of her staff who spent Tuesday with the vice president and tested positive for the virus the following day, Harris's office disclosed. As a result of the close contact with the staff member, Harris received a...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Positive Test#Covid#Vaccinated Boosted#Senate#Pentagon#Omicron#Johns Hopkins University#Nbc#Americans
CNBC

Biden tests negative for Covid again Wednesday, days after exposure to person who tested positive

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden received a negative coronavirus test result on Wednesday, days after he was exposed to a staffer who later test positive for the virus. Biden came in close contact Friday with a "mid-level staffer" who later tested positive on Monday morning. The aide spent about 30 minutes near the president on Air Force One on the way from South Carolina to Philadelphia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WWLP

EXPLAINER: How will Biden’s COVID-19 test giveaway work?

President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Representative James Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19

House Majority Whip James Clyburn has tested positive for COVID-19, the representative tweeted Wednesday night. He said it is a breakthrough case and he is asymptomatic. "America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune," Clyburn wrote. "I urge anyone who has not done so to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and boosted."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Philly

U.S. Senator Chris Coons Of Delaware Tests Positive For COVID-19

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — U.S. Senator Chris Coons of Delaware announced Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Sen. Coons said he was getting tested regularly and received the “bad news” Wednesday night. “I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines. Like millions of other families, it seems we’ll also be wrestling with another holiday spent on Zoom and cancelled plans for travel or gathering,” he said. Sen. Coons is the second local Congressional member to test positive within the last week. U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) announced his diagnosis Sunday. As the New Jersey Democrat did, Sen. Coons used his announcement to urge vaccinations and boosters as the number of COVID cases continue to climb. “As we deal with the sharp rise in Omicron cases here in Delaware and across the country, I urge you to get tested regularly, and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already. We all must continue to do our part to fight this pandemic and keep each other healthy,” he said.
DELAWARE STATE
Reuters

Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘That’s not a plan, that’s a hope’: Johns Hopkins expert questions Biden’s Covid test kit pledge

Joe Biden's promise to deliver 500m at home Covid tests to Americans nationwide is ambitious, but some health officials worry that the initiative is unrealistic and ultimately ineffective. Dr Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, spoke with The New York Times about how the program's rollout will ultimately determine its efficacy. "If those tests came in January and February, that could have an impact, but if they are spread out over 10 to 12 months, I'm not sure what kind of impact it is going to have," she said. She noted that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

Vice President Kamala Harris was exposed to the coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris was exposed to the coronavirus by a staff member who was close to her throughout the day Tuesday and later tested positive, Harris’ spokeswoman said in a statement Wednesday evening. Harris tested negative for the coronavirus Wednesday after learning of the exposure,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news - live: Kamala Harris tests negative after exposure as UK records 106,000 new cases

US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested negative of Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test and a PCR test, her spokesperson said on Wednesday. Ms Harris came in contact with a staffer who tested positive for Covid. The vice president will be tested again on Friday and Monday and will “continue with her daily schedule,” including departing for Los Angeles on Wednesday evening for a stay through the new year, spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement. Meanwhile, the US supreme court has agreed to take up challenges to the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandates for businesses and healthcare workers. The arguments will be held next month. Earlier, the UK reported a further 106,122 Covid-19 cases — a new one-day record and the first time daily reported cases have risen above 100,000.The government also said 140 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.The first six-figure total came just hours after experts said children aged five to 11 who are in a clinical risk group or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed, should be offered a Covid vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abcstlouis.com

Kamala Harris diverges from Biden on who to blame for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (TND) — Vice President Kamala Harris did not fault the unvaccinated when asked who was to blame for the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, leaving many surprised at the stark difference between her messaging and messaging from President Joe Biden regarding the pandemic. "I don't think this is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

CBS News

335K+
Followers
43K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy