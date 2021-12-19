ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-20 12:37:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-21 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IS UPGRADED * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph over exposed terrain. * WHERE...Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades including Mt Ashland, Lake of the Woods and Highway 140. Higher snowfall totals will occur in the Cascades with lower totals in the Siskiyous. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach 1 inch an hour on Friday. Snowfall intensity will then pick up again on Sunday with Saturday being a relative lull. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 13:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Mountain and Foothill Travel through Early Next Week .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds through early next week. Scattered mountain snow showers continue this afternoon with the next heavier round of snow occurring this evening through Saturday with lower snow levels. Snow levels will generally be 2000 to 3500 feet but will be lowering Sunday morning to 1000 to 2500 feet, locally lower. Activity will become more showery Saturday night with another round of heavy snow Sunday afternoon and Monday, with some possible light snow accumulation down into the lower foothills (1000 feet) Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated through early next week. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. Foothill locations that do not normally receive snow should prepare for wintry conditions, especially from Sunday morning through early Tuesday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow in higher elevations. Travel will be very difficult to impossible this weekend with snow levels lowering into the foothills Sunday morning. Tree branches could fall as well. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 feet, with localized amounts up to 12 feet, are expected. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Until 10 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Preparedness#Akst
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:50:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers with locally higher rainfall rates falling on soils saturated by recent rainfall could cause localized flooding through this morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jackson County Below 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-25 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org Target Area: Jackson County Below 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times today. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Snow tapers in intensity by this evening, but lighter snow is expected to continue into Saturday morning. * WHERE...North Park. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.
JACKSON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-25 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Jackson County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 11 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 21 inches possible. * WHERE...Jackson County. For the Winter Storm Warning, all areas above 2000 foot elevations including Highway 62 from near Prospect, Butte Falls, Jacksonville Hill on Highway 238,and higher terrain near Ashland. For the Winter Weather Advisory, areas between 1500 and 2000 feet including portions of the Applegate Valley, Jacksonville, southeast Medford, Phoenix, Talent, Ashland, Shady Cove and Highway 140 east of White City. For the Winter Storm Watch, all areas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outdoors. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; McHenry; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward; Williams WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and north central North Dakota, including areas along and north of Highway 2. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to Noon CST Christmas Day. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 04:54:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with localized amounts up to 3 feet over higher remote terrain. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph over exposed terrain. * WHERE...Central Douglas County and Eastern Curry County and Josephine County including portions of Interstate 5 between Grants Pass and Tri-City, portions of Highway 199 in the Illinois Valley, portions of the Tiller Highway from near Tiller to Shady Cove, and the Camas Mountain area on Highway 138. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall intensity will pick up on Friday and Sunday with Saturday being a relative lull. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 20:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Noon today to noon Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be reduced. Snow drifts will form. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 05:25:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Plan on difficult travel conditions. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Northwest Providence by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol; Eastern Kent; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Western Kent WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, eastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch with localized amounts up to two tenths of an inch in the southern Adirondacks and southern Greens * WHERE...Southern Vermont, the Mohawk Valley, southern Adirondacks, Lake George northern Saratoga Region, northern and western Capital District in eastern New York and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to slippery roads.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-26 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Essex; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland; Windsor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...All of Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow develops early tonight and quickly transitions to a mix of snow and/or freezing rain beginning around midnight for the southern St Lawrence Valley spreading north and east into central and southern Vermont by Saturday morning. Freezing rain will change over to plain rain for portions of the southern St Lawrence Valley and Champlain Valley during the daytime on Saturday. Precipitation will remain primarily all snow for the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. Freezing rain and rain will transition slowly to snow late Saturday night becoming all snow by Sunday morning.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 09:16:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Damage to power lines is possible. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Northwest Providence by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol; Eastern Kent; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Western Kent WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, eastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 09:16:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Damage to power lines is possible. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch expected, with isolated amounts of one quarter to one third of an inch possible. * WHERE...Windham County in southern Vermont * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to slippery roads.
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-25 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 21 to 37 inches possible. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning on Friday, eastern Douglas County Foothills, Steamboat and Toketee Falls. For the Winter Weather Advisory on Friday, portions of Highway 138 east of Roseburg. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 21:55:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 21 to 37 inches possible. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning on Friday, eastern Douglas County Foothills, Steamboat and Toketee Falls. For the Winter Weather Advisory on Friday, portions of Highway 138 east of Roseburg. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy