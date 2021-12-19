Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-25 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Jackson County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 11 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 21 inches possible. * WHERE...Jackson County. For the Winter Storm Warning, all areas above 2000 foot elevations including Highway 62 from near Prospect, Butte Falls, Jacksonville Hill on Highway 238,and higher terrain near Ashland. For the Winter Weather Advisory, areas between 1500 and 2000 feet including portions of the Applegate Valley, Jacksonville, southeast Medford, Phoenix, Talent, Ashland, Shady Cove and Highway 140 east of White City. For the Winter Storm Watch, all areas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
