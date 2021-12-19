ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

YouTuber engineer unleashes new ‘glitter bombs’ on package thieves

By NewsNation staff, Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPcP1_0dRE4jIT00

( NewsNation Now ) — Having a package stolen stinks — sometimes literally.

Porch pirates who stole from YouTube creator Mark Rober were met with an explosion of glitter and a foul-smelling spray upon opening what appeared to be an Apple HomePod.

For years, videos of bait packages similar to this one have garnered millions of views as thieves hoping to find something valuable instead encounter a burst of powder or packing peanuts.

The bait package featured in Rober’s latest of video, posted Friday, is the result of careful engineering and four years of work, he said. It shows people in their cars and homes confused and panicked at the cloud of glitter, blaring car horn noise and flashing police lights.

Tips to protect against ‘porch pirates’ during holiday shopping season

Four cellphones and an onboard microphone capture the porch pirates as they steal the package. They also record the thieves’ reactions and automatically upload the footage to a storage cloud.

Not everyone takes the bait, however.

Rober placed some of his packages near shared mailboxes and found that people more often left the parcels alone or took them in for their neighbors.

“Either people are getting more honest, or perhaps, I don’t know, it’s the devastating power of glitter that’s encouraging more civil behavior,” Rober said in the video.

Auto thefts rise across country

Jokes aside, three out of four Americans have fallen victim to package theft in their lifetime, according to a recent SafeWise survey.

Rober said he started the project in 2018 after spotting someone steal a package from his doorstep.

“If you’ve ever been in a situation like this you just sort of feel violated,” Rober said. “And then I took this to the police and even with the video evidence they said it’s just not worth their time to look into, so then you also feel powerless.”

That’s when Rober began taking matters into his own hands.

Because “sometimes revenge is a dish best served fabulously,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Family mourns after man robbed, beaten in home passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis family is mourning after police say a man was robbed and beaten in his Raleigh home. Jason Emmons’ wounds were so serious he didn’t survive. His wife spoke with WREG but prefers to not share her name. “We’re just broken that he’s gone,” she said. She said she lost contact with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Man trying to break into Cordova home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors in a Cordova neighborhood are on edge after a man tried to break into a home on Wednesday. In the video, the man can be seen using a handgun to knock a video doorbell off of the door at the 8100 block of Walnut Valley Cove. He then kicked the residence’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
TechSpot

Mark Rober's Glitter Bomb 4.0 makes porch pirates pay

In a nutshell: Mark Rober’s annual glitter bomb videos are becoming a bit of a holiday tradition. The fourth-gen glitter bomb features several new surprises including a redesigned, multi-stage glitter cup, a car horn and an onboard microphone. There’s also 20 percent more fart spray on board, because of course there is.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rober
WREG

Man sets fire to car and house after being kicked out, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ​​A Memphis man is waking up in jail after police say he set his former residence and ex-roommate’s car on fire Wednesday in Southwest Memphis. Police responded to the incident around 4 p.m Wednesday on McFarland Drive after a report stating that someone was busting out windows to a vehicle. When officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men arrested, two detained in chop shop takedown

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men were arrested last week after police say they were operating a chop shop in the Bethel Grove neighborhood in Memphis. On Friday, December 17, detectives with the SCORPION Unit, Auto Theft Task Force, and CAT 1 received information about a possible stolen Dodge Charger at a dealership on Covington Pike. When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DoorDash driver shot during delivery in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A delivery woman and her son are shaken after a man opened fire on their car at an apartment complex near a shopping center in Cordova Thursday night. According to the police report, the woman was reportedly a DoorDash delivery worker delivering to an address on the 1800 block of South Dexter […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parents lead police on chase with children in the car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been charged after they took police on a high speed chase with their two children in the car in Hickory Hill. Police said they saw a Kia Rio run through a stop light at I-385 and Hickory Hill on Monday and attempted to stop it, but driver Dillion Yates […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Newsnation#Americans#Safewise
WREG

Armed suspect robs Outback Steakhouse on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a suspect who was seen on video robbing Outback Steakhouse in Memphis. MPD said they responded to a call at the restaurant on Union Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. They were told that a man walked into Outback Steakhouse with a gun pointed at employees demanding money from […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Damien Echols’ lawyer says evidence found in West Memphis 3 case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The legal team for one of the defendants in the infamous West Memphis 3 case said Wednesday that evidence believed to have been lost in the case had been found at the West Memphis, Arkansas police department. Lawyers for defendant Damien Echols said in a news release that they’d been working for […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Youtube
WREG

Tunica nightclub homicide suspect still on run

TUNICA, Miss. ––– The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect they say is responsible for a homicide at a Tunica nightclub over the weekend. Sheriffs said the incident occurred on Dec. 18 at Harris Place Night Club on Highway 4. The victim, Trez Hall, did not survive his injuries. The sheriff’s department […]
TUNICA, MS
WREG

Clifford Davis name to be removed from the Federal Courthouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A controversial symbol is being removed from a landscape of Memphis.  President Biden signed a bill into law yesterday that will remove the name of Clifford Davis from the Federal Courthouse Downtown.  Davis was a judge in the 1920’s and in the 1940’s became a U.S. Congressman representing Memphis.  But he was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

85-year-old man stabbed by attacker in Overton Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police told us an elderly man was attacked, and a witness said it happened without warning and for no reason. A detective with Memphis Police told WREG that investigators responded to the trails inside Overton Park after an 85-year-old man was stabbed and critically injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ––– One man was left injured after a shooting at a Frayser convenience store on Friday morning. Police said they located a male shooting victim at the Smart Mart on the 4200 block of Overton Crossing. The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information. This is […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man charged with Sherwood Forrest shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after shots were fired into an East Memphis home on December 8. Police said that Joshua Williams has been charged with two counts of first degree attempted murder after he fired shots into a home on 1000 block of Robin Hood.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim in hospital after beaten, home burglarized

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A victim is in the hospital after police say they were found severely beaten and robbed in their Raleigh home on Tuesday. According to Memphis Police, Austin Peay Officers responded to a burglary call on Dec. 21 in the 3600 block of Prince Andrew Cove. The complainant told them that he had not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy