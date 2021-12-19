ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police say smashed jewelry cases result in shooting scare at Barton Creek Square mall

By Kasey Johns
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Police say a robbery at a jewelry store inside Barton Creek Square Mall Saturday night was mistaken for gunfire, prompting evacuations, lockdowns, and a massive surge of first responders to the scene.

Austin Police say they received a robbery call from the Helzberg Diamonds store at the mall in southwest Austin around 8:30 p.m., but later upgraded that call's priority after receiving an additional report of "shots fired."

That led to first responders implementing their "active attack" plans, which prompted Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department resources, along with numerous law enforcement agencies.

Officials later said no victims were located, and police said they found no evidence of a gun actually being seen or fired. Police said the scene was deemed safe by about 10:15 p.m.

Officials said no arrests have been made, and investigators are looking through security footage to try and find any suspects responsible. Anyone who may have recorded video of the Helzberg Diamonds store when the robbery happened is being urged to call APD.

