Los Angeles County, CA

Over 3,500 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths announced in L.A. County

By Daniella De Robbio
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Nine COVID-19 deaths and over 3,500 new, positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Los Angeles County on Sunday, according to the county's Department of Public Health.

The numbers were published in a news release by the department.

Public health officials added that over 740 people are currently hospitalized and that of the more than 9,800,000, 15% of people tested positive.

The new numbers come two days after the county saw 3,360 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional deaths.

In the midst of the Omicron variant growing in the county, officials said those attending indoor or outdoor “mega events” in the county who do not provide proof of full vaccination must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day.

Los Angeles, CA
All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

