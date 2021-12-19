ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 6th team over COVID concerns

By Associated Press, Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdKFi_0dRE4c7O00

The National Hockey League and the players union have agreed to postpone several upcoming games due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases among players, coaches, and team staff. The league also shut down operations of a sixth team on Sunday in hopes of salvaging the season.

The Detroit Red Wings were added to the list of teams told to shut down operations, joining the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators, and Boston Bruins.

In a statement, the league says not many of those cases have resulted in serious illness or “concerning symptoms.” After consulting with medical experts, the 2021-22 season will continue, since nearly all players and team staff are fully vaccinated.

However, because of the concerns of traveling between the United States and Canada and “the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions,” all cross-border games between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23 will be postponed.

The following games will be rescheduled at a future date:

Monday, Dec. 20
Montreal @ NY Islanders; Anaheim @ Edmonton

Tuesday, Dec. 21
St. Louis @ Ottawa; Vancouver @ San Jose

Wednesday, Dec. 22
Montreal @ NY Rangers; Winnipeg @ Dallas; Edmonton @ Los Angeles

Thursday, Dec. 23
St. Louis @ Toronto; Carolina @ Ottawa; Montreal @ New Jersey; Anaheim @ Vancouver;
Edmonton @ San Jose

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Blues home game Monday postponed as NHL extends shutdown

ST. LOUIS — Monday’s Blues game against the New Jersey Devils has been postponed as the NHL delays its return from an already extended holiday break. The Blues were scheduled to play the Devils in a 7 p.m. contest at the Enterprise Center. The NHL announced Friday evening...
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ny Rangers#Ny Islanders#Upcoming Games#The Detroit Red Wings#The Colorado Avalanche#Nashville Predators#Anaheim Edmonton#St Louis Ottawa#Vancouver San Jose#Montreal Ny Rangers#Winnipeg#Edmonton Los Angeles#St Louis Toronto#Carolina Ottawa#Anaheim Vancouver#Edmonton San Jose#Nhlpa#The Associated Press
Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Place
Vancouver, CA
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
Sportico

NHL Confirms Players Will Skip Beijing Olympics Over COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League has confirmed its players will not take part in the Beijing Olympics in February, but the league expects a return to the Games in 2026, Deadline reports. COVID concerns have mounted significantly in recent weeks, and multiple media reports suggested on Tuesday that the NHL would likely pull the plug. The angst level has been heightened by worries about the “COVID zero” strategy employed by Chinese officials in their fight against the virus. That means a player who tests positive during the already two-week-plus trip would have to self-isolate and quarantine for two weeks, potentially turning an...
NHL
WTAJ

NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics

(AP) — NHL players will not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics after the league pulled the plug amid a rash of postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results. Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Tuesday, making official what seemed inevitable in recent days when the list of postponed games quickly grew to 50. The […]
NHL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Tests Positive For COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has entered COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for the virus Wednesday, the team said. Sirianni, who was feeling symptomatic, will continue to conduct his responsibilities remotely and remains hopeful to return by Sunday when the Eagles play the New York Giants. pic.twitter.com/NI5cfkKpEb — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 22, 2021 Sirianni’s isolating at a hotel and pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo would handle coaching duties if Sirianni doesn’t clear protocols in time for Sunday’s game against the Giants. “I’m feeling OK,” said Sirianni, who was on the sideline for Philadelphia’s win over Washington on Tuesday night. “I’m feeling a little bit better now, which is good. The rest of the week, I’ll be in every meeting, obviously virtually. … I’ll be running those. Just business as usual.” The Eagles beat the Washington Football team 27-17 on Tuesday night. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
NFL
FOX 2

FOX 2

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy