NHL postpones upcoming NJ, NY games vs. Montreal Canadiens over COVID; Brooklyn Nets delay 2 games

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NHL announced Sunday that it would postpone this week's games against Canadian-based teams amid COVID concerns in a decision that will affect upcoming matches in New York and New Jersey.

The games impacted include: Montreal at the NY Islanders (Monday), Montreal at the NY Rangers (Wednesday) and Montreal at the New Jersey Devils (Thursday).

However, the NHL announced that the 2021–2022 regular season will still continue. With high vaccination rates among players, coaches and staff, as well as limited positive cases, the league said the decision to shut down will happen on a case-by-case basis.

Earlier Sunday, the NBA announced the Brooklyn Nets have postponed its next two games, including one Sunday night, as COVID-19 infections target the team's roster.

Sunday night's game against the Denver Nuggets as well as Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards have been postponed.

The NBA postponed a total of five games, Cleveland at Atlanta, New Orleans at Philadelphia and Orlando at Toronto.

The decision to postpone the Nets games came as Kyrie Irving became the ninth player on Saturday to join the roster currently in the league’s health and safety protocols, joining fellow stars Kevin Durant and James Harden on a long list that also includes Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre’ Bembry, James Johnson and Bruce Brown.

