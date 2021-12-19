ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Wausau West wrestling wins three weights, team title at Fond du Lac Invite

By Paul Lecker
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MFpZ_0dRE4E8400

Wausau Pilot & Review

FOND DU LAC – Wausau West had three individual champions and seven finish in the top three to take the team title at the 25-team Fond du Lac Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.

West finished with 268 points, well ahead of second-place Lodi’s 206.

Gabriel Ramos (145 pounds), Joseph Berens (195) and Colton Geurink (220) all improved to 12-0 this season with undefeated days and individual titles for Wausau West.

Reed Napiowocki (170), Nathan LaRue (182) and Gabriel Galang (138) all took second place, and Tai Yang was third at 106 for the Warriors.

Fond du Lac Wrestling Invitational

Dec. 18, at Fond du Lac High School

Team scores:

1. Wausau West 268; 2. Lodi 206; 3. Evansville 193; 4. Random Lake 167.5; 5. Oak Creek 155; 6. Stevens Point 152.5; 7. Bay Port 133; 8. Menomonie 111; 9. Burlington 102; 10. Port Washington 101.5; 11. Kiel 96.5; 12. Kewaskum 91; 13. Denmark 62.5; 14. Mequon Homestead and Manitowoc 60; 16. Sauk Prairie 58; 17. Kenosha Bradford 54; 18. Mosinee 51; 19. Menomonee Falls 43; 20. Sheboygan Falls 26; 21. Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian 20; 22. Winnebago Lutheran 16; 23. Cedarburg 14; 24. Sheboygan North 6; 25. Fond du Lac 4.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

D.C. Everest boys basketball loses at Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point outscored D.C. Everest by double digits in each half and went on to a 75-53 win in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys basketball game Tuesday at Stevens Point Area Senior High. James Jacobs scored 24 points and Nate Streveler added 21 for Stevens Point,...
STEVENS POINT, WI
plymouth-review.com

Three Panthers claim wrestling titles

Plymouth produced three champions Saturday at the Kewaunee Invitational: Jaden Papenfus, Gavin Gumienny and Kade Novak, and they helped the Panthers finish fourth out of eight teams. Papenfus won all five matches, including the first four via pins at 152 pounds. He used a 5-0 decision over Mishicot’s Jacob Hibbard in the final. “He's wrestling incredible riand he's going to […]
WWE
moorecountyjournal.net

Dumas Girls Wrestling Team Takes Team Title in Cabot Arkansas Tournament

CABOT, AR – The Dumas girl’s wrestling team took home the team title at the 2021 Bring The Hammer Tournament last weekend in Cabot, Arkansas. Serese Guillen brought home a hammer for winning the 95-pound weight class while Tessa Cook (102-pounds), Emily Loya (128-pounds), Elaina Morgan (138-pounds), and Angel Sanchez (215-pounds) each finished second in their respective divisions.
WWE
Mobridge Tribune

Schoenhard wins title at MVPCS Titans Invitational

Aiden Schoenhard opened his season by winning the 220-pound title at the MVPCS Titans Invitational in Plankinton on Saturday. Schoenhard pinned 11-3 Cole Pranger of homestanding Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney at 1:28 to win the championship. To get there he pinned Jackson Reno of Huron at 1:22 and defeated 12-4 Austin Hoiten of McCook Central/Montrose 7-3. All the Mobridge-Pollock wrestlers made it to the medal stand with Jesse Bearsheart taking fourth, Mark Sandquist and Wyatt Wientjes taking fifth and Remmington Ford and Dayday Heminger taking sixth.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy