ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

‘I Can’t Stop Crying About It’: Vineland Resident Recalls Moment Driver Rammed Backhoe Into Her Car

By Jasmine Payoute
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Details continue to emerge in a backhoe rampage that shocked Vineland residents . As tight-lipped authorities continue to investigate, a witness described the terrifying experience to CBS3.

It’s a wild ride that turned this small Vineland community on its side.

A driver behind the wheel of a backhoe, flipping over cars in a rampage that went on for miles.

“I’m just so traumatized, and I can’t stop crying about it. Like, it’s very scary when you see a bulldozer just like coming at you and hitting your car,” witness Theresa Jeffrey said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCeLG_0dRE49ng00

Jeffery said she was headed to work around 5 a.m. Saturday morning when the unidentified driver barreled towards her. Her red sedan was one of four vehicles including two police SUVs and an ambulance totaled.

“My car was right over here in front of the mailbox and where all that brown stuff over there,” Jeffrey said. “His truck was like flipped over.”

According to witnesses after leaving South Lincoln Avenue, the driver went into this near by mobile home park for seniors.

There, the mayhem continued.

“It was nerve-racking, and like I said, cars been in and out all day long yesterday and all day today,” neighbor Victoria Barbara said. “It’s like a circus over here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDlwv_0dRE49ng00

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office confirms vineland officers shot and killed a man during an encounter but would not say if the two incidents are connected.

The Jeffreys are grateful this wasn’t worse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvpJk_0dRE49ng00

“Scared, upset… I could have lost my daughter yesterday,” Jeffrey said. “I’m thankful about that, it’s really scary to get into any type of car accident, but especially like this when a bulldozer is coming at you head on straight.”

The New Jersey Attorney General has not said how this all started. Neighbors believe the backhoe was taken from a facility nearby.

The driver has not been identified. To donate to Jeffrey’s car fund, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Cellphone Video Captures Backhoe Plowing Into Cruiser Before Fatal Police-Involved Shooting In Vineland

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office continues to investigate the backhoe rampage in Vineland. Cellphone video captured the backhoe plowing into a police vehicle that was eventually flipped over, along with an ambulance. It happened on Lincoln Avenue Saturday night. Police shot and killed the man driving the backhoe. Three officers suffered minor injuries. Authorities have still not released a lot of details about the incident.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Boston

‘A True Hero’: Maine State Trooper Carries Elderly Man With Alzheimer’s To Safety After He Got Lost In Storm

VASSALBORO, Maine (CBS) — A Maine State Trooper is being praised for coming to the rescue of an elderly man with Alzheimer’s during a winter storm on Wednesday. Troopers responded to Vassalboro at about 5 a.m. after it was reported that an 82-year-old had wandered away from home. A town plow truck driver reported seeing a man walking around earlier in the morning. It was Trooper Tyler Harrington who found Bernard Perry, “suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite,” in a ditch on the side of the road. “Trooper Harrington carried Perry to his cruiser as he was unable to walk and awaited the arrival of an ambulance,” State Police said. Perry is now recovering at a hospital. Video of the rescue has now been shared more than 2,000 times on social media. Facebook users praised Harrington as “a true hero.” “We are grateful Bernard Perry was found in a timely manner and is recuperating,” State Police said. “We are also thankful for Trooper Harrington, Maine State Police Troopers and all Law Enforcement Officers in Maine who do an exceptional job protecting the citizens of Maine and all those who visit our great state.”  
MAINE STATE
cbslocal.com

Multiple People Killed In Freeway Crash In Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Multiple people have died in a crash along Interstate 5 in Woodland, officials said Wednesday evening. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway north of the Highway 113 off-ramp, according to the Woodland Fire Department. It is unclear at...
WOODLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vineland, NJ
Accidents
City
Vineland, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Cars
Vineland, NJ
Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Fiery Crash In Upper Macungie Township Under Investigation

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Lehigh County are investigating a fiery two-car crash in Upper Macungie Township. The crash happened at Snowdrift Road and Hickory Lane. Authorities said that around 6:30 p.m., the vehicles collided, and one caught fire. There are injuries, but there is no update on the severity. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Backhoe#Traffic Accident#General S Office
CBS Sacramento

‘Would Freak Me Out’: Auburn Neighbors Shocked As Plane Crashes Onto Roof

AUBURN (CBS13) — A bizarre sight in a tight little neighborhood left neighbors stunned Wednesday afternoon in Auburn. A single engine Cessna 172 crashed onto a home. “We just lost power and then immediately, there was a large boom and [we] thought a transformer that blew up or somebody hit a pole. That’s kind of the common thing,” said Norm Tucker. ”It would freak me out. It would totally freak me out,” said Joni Heinrich. Heinrich couldn’t believe what happened at the end of her street. The plane took out some power lines, crashed through a line of trees and then landed on...
CBS Chicago

Bedford Park Blaze Is Put Out After It Engulfed Building Near Midway Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) — Investigators in the southwest suburbs are trying to figure out what caused a major fire at a warehouse in Bedford Park. Luckily, no one was hurt. Firefighters battle flames and smoke when daylight hit just before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. The fire began just after midnight near 66th and Lavergne. The location is a couple of blocks south of Midway Airport and across the street from a hotel. Bedford Park’s fire chief said the frigid temperatures and all that snow and ice on the ground made fighting the fire even more challenging. The chief said the blaze is out but work is continuing as crews check for hot spots. The building will have to be demolished. There are fears portions could fall down on the street below. It’s advised people stay away from the area until late Wednesday afternoon while clean-up is underway.  
BEDFORD PARK, IL
CBS Philly

3 West Chester Firefighters Treated For Minor Injuries After Battling Flames At Off-Campus Apartments

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Three West Chester firefighters were treated for minor injuries after fighting flames at an apartment complex near West Chester University early Thursday morning. Chester County officials said the fire started around 4:16 a.m. in the 700 block of South Franklin Street. Eyewitness video showed the flames shooting through the roof of the University Court Apartments. The fire was contained around 5:45 a.m. There were no civilian injuries reported. The cause is under investigation.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Chicago

7 Families Displaced, 2 People Injured After Crashing Into Multi-Unit Building In Berwyn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people suffered minor injures after crashing into a multi-unit building in Berwyn Thursday morning. Seven families were also displaced due to the crash. The two people, driving in separate vehicles, were driving on 16th and Harlem at high speeds before one of the vehicles lost control causing both to crash into a building, according to the Chicago Fire Department. One of the drivers suffered minor injuries and was transported to Loyola Hospital. The other drive also suffered minor injuries but was not transported. A person who was sleeping inside the building at the time was not injured. All units were evacuated — four of those units were damaged beyond repair. Berwyn Police said the crash may have started as a road rage incident between the two drivers.
BERWYN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS DFW

1 Dead After Crash, Tanker Truck Fire On I-820 In North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – All lanes of I-820 were closed in both direction due to a major accident on Wednesday morning, Dec. 22. Police said the crash involved a tanker truck as well as an animal waste truck, which was said to be empty. One of the drivers involved in the accident was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other was rushed to an area hospital, where they are in critical condition. The accident happened in the 6300 block of I-820 westbound at Meadow Lakes around 7:00 a.m. Tanker truck fire in NRH (credit: TxDOT) Both east bound and west bound toll lanes are shut down, but the east and westbound through lanes were back open shortly after 9:00 a.m. Tanker truck fire in NRH (credit: TxDOT) Burned big rig on I-820 in NRH (Chopper 11) For an alternate route, drivers can use Mid Cities Blvd. to get westbound through the area. NTE said there was no estimate on when the express lanes may reopen.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS Philly

Camden County Authorities Warning Residents About Deadly Fentanyl Being Laced In Other Drugs

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Camden County are warning residents about deadly fentanyl showing up in other drugs. The Camden County Commission says it wants to build awareness about the problem because the smallest amounts of fentanyl can be deadly. Tanya Niederman lost her 19-year-old son, JJ, to cocaine laced with fentanyl. “His death is the result of someone else’s decision to cut a bag of cocaine with fentanyl,” Niederman said. “My son didn’t overdose. He was poisoned and in my eyes murdered. He didn’t have to die.” The National Institute for Drug Abuse says 2020 saw the largest increase in fatal overdoses since 1999.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Sacramento

Prosecutors Warn Of Rise In Deadly Drunk Driving Crashes Across State

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New numbers show drunk driving fatalities have more than doubled this year in Sacramento and other nearby counties. Tamera Trotter’s family was forever changed last month when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her parents’ car, killing her 84-year-old step-mom Carole and leaving her 81-year-old father Ivan with critical injuries. “My dad was ejected 15 feet from the vehicle,” Trotter said. “The vehicle split in half.” The suspect fled the scene on foot but was later arrested for DUI and manslaughter. “What he did has devastated my family,” Trotter said. Trotter and her sister Angela are now calling on everyone to stop...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Philly

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: South Jersey Nurse Entrusted To Care For Special Needs Toddler Caught On Camera Abusing Boy

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Only on CBS3, a mother’s advice to install cameras inside your homes. This comes after she came home to find her special needs toddler with a bloody nose and bruises. She checked her camera, and what she witnessed a home nurse doing left her horrified. The little boy is recovering from his injuries physically, but his mom says he is traumatized by what happened. The video you’re about to see is hard to watch. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A nurse can be seen beating and punching a two-year-old special needs boy from New Jersey. His mother’s warning to...
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Boston

24-Year-Old Man Killed In Hopkinton Crash On 495

HOPKINTON (CBS) — A 24-year-old from Framingham was killed in a crash on Route 495 South in Hopkinton on Christmas Eve, Massachusetts State Police said. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. The driver’s 2004 Ford F250 left the road and hit a bridge abutment at the Fruit Street overpass, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It’s not yet clear what caused the crash. State Police said Friday morning that they had responded to multiple crashes in the area due to snow and ice on the roads. The right lane of the highway was closed Friday morning while the crash was cleaned up and investigated. Police have not released any other information about the crash and are still investigating.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSAZ

Name released in deadly wrong-way crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a man who died Thursday in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 60 in the Malden area has been released. Harold Taylor, 92, of Campbells Creek, West Virginia, was the victim, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said. “Especially this time of year,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Miami Herald

SUV splits in half as two teens die in fatal crash after chase, Minnesota cops say

Two teenagers were killed and three more injured when they crashed an SUV they had stolen, Minnesota police said, according to media reports. Officers in Minneapolis were dispatched around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, after receiving reports that a Mercedes SUV had been carjacked, according to WCCO. The vehicle was later spotted in the neighboring town of Robbinsdale, police told WCCO.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy