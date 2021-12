MORGANTOWN - With 13 seconds remaining in the first overtime period, Keyser’s Jacob Weinrich hit a three-point shot from the left side that tied the game 59-59 and ultimately forced a second overtime period. Amazingly, Weinrich had just entered the game for the first time, and those three points, his only points of the night, came when Keyser needed them most. ...

KEYSER, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO