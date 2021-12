Business Librarian Isabel Soto – Luna, CPL Supervisor Charles Fisher, and Marketing & Entrepreneurship Professor Dr. Zhihao (Max) Yu will lead you through three workshops to help you get started on a business plan that will give you the skills to market and merchandise your art giving you the opportunity to do what you love, and love what you do. All sessions will be held at the Criss Library in room 249 at noon and do not require pre-registration. Bring your lunch and be ready to learn. If you’d like to attend the sessions but are unable to, they will be streamed via Zoom in addition to in-person.

OMAHA, NE ・ 8 DAYS AGO