Marion Art Center to hold January auditions for upcoming comedy

The event includes Leonard's daughter, author Jamie Bernstein, and is hosted by Ted Chapin. Saturday, January 29th at 7:30 p.m. at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Leonard Bernstein composed some of the most memorable theater scores of his generation—West Side Story. Candide. On the Town—but who was the man behind the music? This edition of NJPAC’s Conversations in Concert, hosted by theater insider Ted Chapin, promises to be a thought-provoking evening of stories about the iconic composer-conductor complemented by Bernstein songs. Bernstein’s daughter, Jamie, will pull back the curtain of her father’s complex persona, sharing intimate moments and childhood memories from her book, Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein. Bill Charlap & the Bill Charlap Trio will perform Bernstein classics, including “America,” “Lucky To Be Me,” “Some Other Time,” “Glitter and be Gay,” “Somewhere,” and “Cool.” Bill, who lives in West Orange, NJ, is currently the Director of Jazz Studies at William Patterson University in Wayne, New Jersey.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO