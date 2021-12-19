ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Wilson’s girlfriend Abbey Gile supports Jets QB amid crushing loss

By Jaclyn Hendricks
 5 days ago

Zach Wilson’s favorite fan took flight for Sunday’s Jets game against the Dolphins.

Abbey Gile, the girlfriend of the Jets rookie quarterback, revealed Sunday on Instagram that she traveled to South Florida to see Wilson in action as New York took on its AFC East rival.

Abbey Gile heads to the Jets game in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

In one post, Gile — who has been linked to Wilson since their teen years — modeled a black mini dress that she paired with a No. 2 necklace, the quarterback’s number.

Gile later posted a clip from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, where she appeared to watch the game from a suite.

Abbey Giles and boyfriend Zach Wilson

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, threw a touchdown in the second quarter of the game. The Jets’ social team reacted to the play by posting a “High School Musical”-inspired meme to its Instagram page, which did not go unnoticed by Gile.

“Whoever made this needs a raise,” Gile quipped on her Instagram Story.

Abbey Wilson reacts to boyfriend Zach Wilson’s touchdown in Sunday’s Jets game on Dec. 19, 2021.

Unfortunately, Wilson and the Jets’ magic was short-lived as the team lost 31-24, dropping to 3-11 on the season. Following the game, head coach Robert Saleh made it clear that the loss was on the Jets as a whole.

“Everyone’s always going to look to the quarterback, I mean that’s just natural, but it’s, call me old school, it’s a collective effort,” Saleh said. “It’s not all on Zach, it’s on all of us.”

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

The Jets have three more games remaining this season, including a post-New Year’s matchup against the Buccaneers. They’ll finish the season on the road in Buffalo.

