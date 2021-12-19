Premier League talking points

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Talking points from the Premier League weekend:

A BAD WEEKEND FOR VAR

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool served up a festive classic on Sunday but sadly it was referee Paul Tierney and VAR that dominated the post-match analysis.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was infuriated by several decisions that went against his side in a 2-2 draw and with some justification.

Tottenham's Harry Kane was only booked for a dangerous tackle on Andy Robertson with VAR deciding not to upgrade it to a sending off. Yet Robertson's equally rash tackle on Emerson Royal later was changed from yellow to red.

Liverpool also had what looked like a clear penalty not given when Diogo Jota was shoved in the back by Royal as he prepared to shoot -- with VAR not intervening.

Earlier in the day, Newcastle United were denied what looked like a penalty when Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson appeared to foul Ryan Fraser -- a decision pundit Alan Shearer described as "disgusting".

After a relatively positive season for officials so far, things certainly seem to have taken a backward step in recent weeks with glaring inconsistencies the biggest gripe.

ARE MAN CITY ABOUT TO RIDE OFF INTO THE DISTANCE

Manchester City were not even at their best, according to manager Pep Guardiola, after a 4-0 win at Newcastle United made it eight Premier League victories in a row on Sunday.

It means the champions will be top of the table at Christmas for the first time since 2017 and have won 34 league games in the calendar year -- a top-flight record.

During their stroll to the title last season they put together a 15-game winning streak and the way they are playing at the moment, few would bet against them matching that.

With Chelsea faltering, it looks like being a two-horse title race between City and Liverpool, but Juergen Klopp's side know their margin for error is minimal.

ARSENAL'S MARTINELLI LOOKING THE REAL DEAL

Much has been made of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang being stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and his omission for wins against Southampton, West Ham United and Leeds United.

But with the form Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli is displaying, Aubameyang may well now be surplus to requirements.

The 20-year-old Martinelli produced two clinical finishes in a 4-1 win at Leeds United, following his goal against West Ham in midweek, and looks set for an extended run in the side.

CHELSEA HAVE A VALID POINT OVER WOLVES POSTPONEMENT

Chelsea had no cutting edge for the second match in a row as they drew 0-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers and slipped six points behind Manchester City following two wins in their last seven games, putting them in danger of dropping out of the title race.

They wanted the fixture to be postponed after seven positive COVID-19 cases in their squad, specifically because their travel and time together in camp threatens more infections, but were left angered when the Premier League said the show must go on.

It is not only the number of players missing due to COVID-19 infections that brings into question the sporting integrity of the matches but also the positions they cover.

Chelsea have struggled up front without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who have tested positive for COVID, and Kai Havertz through illness. They are not absences for the knocks and niggles that usually sideline players.

HOWE HAS MOUNTAIN TO CLIMB AS NEWCASTLE FLOP AGAIN

Newcastle United's drubbing by Manchester City highlighted the main problems Eddie Howe must solve if his team are to stay up - the defence is as porous as the attack is toothless.

A defensive mix-up gifted City the lead after five minutes at St James' Park, while the Magpies' attack mustered only one shot on target over 90 minutes.

Too often Newcastle's players operated as individuals rather than as a unit, and it made it easy for Premier League leaders City to contain the home side and hit them on the break.

The January transfer window will soon be open but before bringing in new players there is plenty Howe could be working on to organise the ones he has. They won't beat the likes of City any time soon, but they can perform a lot better than this.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, Philip O'Connor and Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton request to postpone Burnley game rejected by Premier League

Rafael Benitez is stunned Everton’s trip to Burnley on Boxing Day has not been postponed after being left with just nine senior outfield players and three goalkeepers to choose from because of a Covid-19 outbreak.Benitez revealed five members of his squad tested positive following a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on December 16 while the Spaniard’s options are limited even further as Brazilian forward Richarlison is among half a dozen injured players.The Toffees sought to have their visit to Turf Moor rearranged but have been rebuffed by the Premier League and now seem to be relying on youngsters to fill their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn stars as Tottenham defeat West Ham to reach Carabao Cup semi-finals

Steven Bergwijn scored his first goal of the season and provided an assist to help Tottenham continue their momentum under Antonio Conte by beating West Ham to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The Netherlands forward broke the deadlock after 29 minutes and it was the catalyst for three goals in five minutes with Jarrod Bowen’s equaliser quickly countered by Lucas Moura putting Spurs 2-1 ahead which is how it finished.Victory helps Tottenham take another step towards ending their trophy drought dating back to 2008 and made it five wins under their new boss.The visitors were without top goalscorer Michail Antonio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
