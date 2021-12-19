Santa and the Mrs. visit Northgate Mall

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus stopped to pay a visit to Northgate Mall today.

Families could take pictures with the main man and get free milk and cookies, organizers say. International Perception took photos of kids with Santa for free, and kids could bring their letters to Santa to the event for delivery.

There also was a lunch giveaway, and many local vendors to provide a fun experience for Acadiana families at the event. Le Béni, Performance & Event Venue, presented the event.

"This year we've teamed up with a lot of local vendors. The Cupcake Lady, we have Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, the Brandy Lunch Giveaway, we've teamed up with them to make it bigger and better," said organizer Nebu Nezey. "We wanted the kids to really enjoy themselves."