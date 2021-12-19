ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Santa and the Mrs. visit Northgate Mall

KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzepm_0dRE3ENX00

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus stopped to pay a visit to Northgate Mall today.

Families could take pictures with the main man and get free milk and cookies, organizers say. International Perception took photos of kids with Santa for free, and kids could bring their letters to Santa to the event for delivery.

There also was a lunch giveaway, and many local vendors to provide a fun experience for Acadiana families at the event. Le Béni, Performance & Event Venue, presented the event.

"This year we've teamed up with a lot of local vendors. The Cupcake Lady, we have Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, the Brandy Lunch Giveaway, we've teamed up with them to make it bigger and better," said organizer Nebu Nezey. "We wanted the kids to really enjoy themselves."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

LeBlanc Kia makes donation to Toys for Tots

Hundreds of toys were collected during LeBlanc Kia of New Iberia's inaugural "LeBlanc Family Toy Drive." The toy drive was held on December 4. Local families were invited to donate toys and enjoy live music by Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express along with jambalaya, fun jumps, face painting, and pictures with Santa.
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lafayette, LA
KATC News

Locals spread the love of Christmas

A Lafayette family is celebrating Christmas a little early. An Acadian non-profit group "Kids Surprise Kids", surprised today. The family needed a little extra help this year and was selected by Michelle Watts. She says she started her non-profit as a way to donate to families during the holiday season.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrs Claus#Northgate Mall#Cupcake#The Brandy Lunch Giveaway
KATC News

Chimp Haven residents get gifts of fruit for Christmas

The residents of Chimp Haven in North Louisiana received some holiday treats as part of a Christmas-inspired enrichment fun. The holiday treats which included fruits were wrapped in brightly colored paper, Chimp Haven said. The facility is the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary located in Keithville, La. The refuge sits on 200 acres of forested land and is home to more than 330 chimps retired from biomedical research.
KEITHVILLE, LA
KATC News

Christmas dinner offered to the community

Wanda's Blessings is at it again. The local non-profit handed out food baskets at Thanksgiving , and now there are plans for Christmas Day. Wanda's Blessings creator Wanda Clemons says she will be handing out Christmas Dinners at the Northgate Mall's parking lot.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
KATC News

KATC News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy