ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly, occasional light showers Monday

By Bradley Benoit
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H9QIa_0dRE3DUo00

Well, it was a noticeably cooler end to the weekend Sunday with afternoon highs only in the 50s!

We even managed to squeeze out some sunshine as well.

Chilly conditions tonight with temperatures heading for the lower to middle 40s.

Bradley
Overnight Lows

An upper-level feature will traverse the area Monday.

Bradley
Upper-Level Pattern

It'll be a cloudy, chilly, and damp kind of day with occasional light showers possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bb3mk_0dRE3DUo00 Bradley
HRRR Model

Temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 50s.

Northerly winds will be at around 5-10 mph.

Most of us will start Tuesday in the lower 40s.

Clouds may linger, but hopefully we begin to see some clearing throughout the day as highs will be seasonably cool in the mid-50s.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures spot on for the time of year in the low-mid 60s.

We'll start to warm things up Thursday as highs push the lower 70s.

With that said, it will remain nice with mostly sunny skies in place.

Temperatures will push the mid-upper 70s both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

Bradley
Christmas Outlook

Record for Christmas day is 80° and we'll likely make a run at it!

The good news is that we will remain dry through the Christmas holiday...

Staying warm and near record territory for the end of the weekend and start of the following week.

A flip in the pattern could occur sometime early January, but we'll see how that plays out.

Have a great week everyone!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Holiday#Christmas Eve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Mild Christmas Eve Followed By A Warmer Christmas

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All is calm, all is bright, but not for long. It looks like Rudolph will be working extra hard Christmas Eve because things will be quite cloudy as Santa makes the rounds overnight. Besides all the clouds, Santa and his reindeer might even have a few showers to dodge. A cloudy and mild start to our #ChristmasEve but there is sunshine in store for part of our day! Mid 50s this afternoon. Rudolph will be working hard tonight for Santa with cloudy skies and a few showers in store. Low 60s on #Christmas. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/ISkqoVNF48 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December...
MARYLAND STATE
KATC News

KATC News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy