3 Dead, 20 Injured In Weekend Shootings in Chicago

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people are dead and 20 are wounded after shootings across Chicago this weekend. Three of the victims are under the age of 18. The first homicide of the weekend happened around 7 p.m. Friday in Pullman. Police said in the 11100 block...

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS Chicago

Man Shoots Woman With BB Gun, Woman Shoots Man With Handgun In Brighton Park Domestic Incident

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman shot each other in a domestic incident in Brighton Park late Monday. At 5:55 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of West 36th Street for the domestic incident between a 50-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman in a home on the block. The man shot the woman several times with a BB gun, but the woman used a real handgun and shot the man multiple times, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, while the woman was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition. Area One detectives were investigating late Monday.
CBS Philly

Overnight Shootings In North Philadelphia Leave 2 Men Dead, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating two overnight shootings that left two men dead. These happened in the North Philadelphia area half an hour apart Tuesday night. According to the department, a man was shot in the head around 11 p.m. along North Front Street in the Feltonville section. Officers found the victim in the drivers seat of a parked car. Police are checking several surveillance cameras from businesses in the area. About a half hour later, a 32-year-old man was killed in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood. Police said he was shot multiple times in his chest and torso. The victim was found lying on the sidewalk along Rosalie Street. Investigators said cameras in the area show two suspects wearing dark clothing, getting out of a dark colored SUV, before shooting the victim. No arrests have been made in either shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
CBS Chicago

Man Dies After Being Shot On I-57

MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) — A man who was shot in a car on Interstate 57 Sunday has now died. At 3:21 p.m., Illinois State Police were called to northbound I-57 near 159th Street after the 33-year-old Chicago man was shot on the expressway. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead there. At 4:49 p.m. Sunday, all northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down at 167th Street. All lanes reopened at 8:436p.m. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400, or to email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.
CBS Chicago

Man Shot During Broad-Daylight Attempted Carjacking In Bucktown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot during an attempted carjacking in Bucktown in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened at 12:10 p.m. As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported, neighbors said the man was getting into a white Infiniti parked in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue, off Damen Avenue, when he was shot in the attempted carjacking. We are told the man is a local restaurant owner, and he is expected to recover after being shot in the leg. Two men came up to him, and at least one fired a gun. Shortly after the incident, police tape surrounded the...
CBS Baltimore

Six Injured, One Dead In Pair Of Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six people were injured and one person is dead in a pair of shootings in east and west Baltimore Friday afternoon, police said. One person sustained life-threatening injuries. Officers responded around noon to a Shot Spotter alert in west Baltimore. At the 1800 block of Castle Street, they found three men shot, who were 19- 32- and 44-years old. Less than an hour later, officers responded shortly before 1 p.m. to another Shot Spotter alert in the 600 block of Laurens Street. There, three victims were rushed to hospitals. Officers then learned of a fourth victim who walked into an...
ABC7 Chicago

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in drive-by shooting at vigil in Texas

BAYTOWN, Texas -- One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Sunday when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Houston.
wtmj.com

Saturday shootings leave one dead, four injured in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – A pregnant woman is dead, a teenager is fighting for his life and three other people are hurt following three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday. The fatal shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. near 41st and Lancaster. Milwaukee police say a 24-year-old woman and 22-year-old man both showed up at the hospital, but the woman passed away.
WIFR

Beloit shooting leaves one victim dead, five injured

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office continues to gather information in a shooting that happened in Beloit Thursday evening. Authorities say the cause of the shooting appears to be a conflict at a party are not releasing names at this time due to the ongoing investigation. Several weapons found at the scene have been taken into evidence.
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Critically Wounded At Sox-35th Red Line Stop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded at the Sox-35th CTA Red Line station Wednesday afternoon. At 1:22 p.m., the victim – age unknown – was on a northbound Red Line train from the Garfield stop and he got off at Sox-35th, police said. An assailant who had been on the same train came up to the victim and shot him once in the neck, police said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The gunman was wearing a gray hoody, black jacket, blue jeans, and dark-colored gym shoes. No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon. Area One detectives were investigating. [Significant Delays, Station(s) Bypassed] Red Line trains are running, but not stopping at Sox-35th due to police activity. Bus Shuttle bus available 47th to Cermak-Chinatown. Allow extra travel time. More: https://t.co/a0fijAy5Eo — cta (@cta) December 22, 2021 The Chicago Transit Authority said Red Line trains were disrupted following the shooting. Trains were back up and running with delays by 3:30 p.m. CHECK: CTA Updates
South Bend Tribune

Mishawaka police seek information on weekend shootings that injured four people

MISHAWAKA — Police are asking for help from anyone with information about two separate shootings that injured four people Saturday evening. Police identified the shooting victims Monday, but released no new details about the incidents, including information on possible suspects or the circumstances that led to the shootings. Police have not announced any arrests.
NBC12

2 dead, 1 injured in Chesterfield County shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are dead and another hurt after what police are calling a “domestic-related” shooting in Chesterfield County. Police responded to the 7400 block of Barksbridge Road around 2 early Tuesday morning for the shooting. When they arrived, one person was found in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. Two other victims were found inside.
cbslocal.com

Man Killed, Four Injured In West Baltimore Quintuple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were shot in West Baltimore Friday night, and a 36-year-old man didn’t survive, police said. Officers responded around 7:49 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert at the 1300 block of West North Avenue, where they found the victims. Four of the victims have...
cbslocal.com

Deadly Holiday Shopping Shooting Results In Two Dead, One Injured

Holiday shoppers at Burlington in North Hollywood were forced to evacuate when an assault turned deadly, as LAPD officers killed the armed suspect, as well as one innocent bystander, a 14-year-old girl in a dressing room. The latter has been attributed to what is likely from a stray bullet fired by an officer's fire arm.
cbslocal.com

Boston Man Charged With Murder Of Eric Christensen In Hyannis

HYANNIS (CBS) – A 29-year-old Boston man has been arrested in the shooting death of Eric Christensen in Hyannis earlier this month. Justin Peckham is charged with murder and assault and battery. He was arraigned Friday morning and is being held without bail. On December 8, police were called...
