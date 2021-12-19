3 Dead, 20 Injured In Weekend Shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded at the Sox-35th CTA Red Line station Wednesday afternoon. At 1:22 p.m., the victim – age unknown – was on a northbound Red Line train from the Garfield stop and he got off at Sox-35th, police said. An assailant who had been on the same train came up to the victim and shot him once in the neck, police said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The gunman was wearing a gray hoody, black jacket, blue jeans, and dark-colored gym shoes. No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon. Area One detectives were investigating. [Significant Delays, Station(s) Bypassed] Red Line trains are running, but not stopping at Sox-35th due to police activity. Bus Shuttle bus available 47th to Cermak-Chinatown. Allow extra travel time. More: https://t.co/a0fijAy5Eo — cta (@cta) December 22, 2021 The Chicago Transit Authority said Red Line trains were disrupted following the shooting. Trains were back up and running with delays by 3:30 p.m. CHECK: CTA Updates

