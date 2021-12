HULKSICKO!’s passion for music started when he was in high school in his hometown of Bronx, NY. After being deterred from a promising basketball career by a hip injury, the Bronx native decided to focus on his musical abilities. HULKSICKO! recorded his first song in the summer of 2017. He recalls watching videos on how to use auto-tune for an hour and by the end of the night he had created a very rudimentary track. He chuckles stating, “It was trash.” The independent artist stayed the course and persisted to create for 3 more years before finally finding his sound. His musical style and sound is very unique in that it is inspired by a combination of the trials and triumphs of an East Coast upbringing. “Most of my music is melodic and uptempo, which I think is dictated by the beats I choose. In terms of lyrics they can go right or left depending on how I’m feeling, and where I’m at. I like to tell people about parts of my life even if they can’t relate to it, because the real fans are going to relate. Those are the types of fans I want around my music.”

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO