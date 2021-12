BARNESVILLE — For the second consecutive week, Barnesville let a lead entering the final round slip away and ended up settling for second place. Saturday at the Barnesville Doan Ford Invitational wrestling tournament, the Shamrocks held a slim, 163-160.5, advantage over Teays Valley, but the Vikings recorded victories in two of the final three weight classes to claim a 189.5-187 nod. Barnesville was runnerup at the Union Local Rick Link Invitational last Saturday after a disappointing final round.

