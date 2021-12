I returned to my parents' house in West Akron last week for the holidays. I wanted to beat the travel rush and avoid airports closer to Christmas. While the love I have for this city knows no bounds, I've got to level with you all: I am traumatized by the lack of indoor mask wearing in Akron. A quick trip to Whole Foods in Wallhaven left me shocked; about 50% of customers were maskless. If the irony of shopping at a pricey health food store without a face covering is lost on you, maybe this reality check won't be: the Beacon Journal reported on Thursday that the Cleveland Clinic has “a record 800 patients in its Northeast Ohio hospitals alone, with more than 80% unvaccinated.”

