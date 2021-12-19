1,000 hams handed out to Valley veterans in need

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The community is helping out local veterans this holiday.

The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission teamed up with Gleaner’s Food Bank at the Covelli Center on Sunday to pass out 1,000 hams. The hams were paid for by the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission.

From potatoes to fruit, most of the food was donated by the community.

Patrons were able to drive through the line, where volunteers assisted in distributing food.

“Any time you can help somebody, and these are veterans, these are the people that really need our help. These are people that a lot of times don’t even get remembered but on Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day,” said Dale Baringer, with the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission.

Food was available to veterans on a first come, first serve basis.

The Veterans Service Commission hopes to continue distributing food to veterans in the future.

