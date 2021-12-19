18-year-old Buffalo woman shot, killed early Sunday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 16-year-old girl injured during a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Buffalo Police say the two...www.wgrz.com
OMG! First , if her parents knew she was out at that time, then they’re part of the problem. Second, it’s sickening that people have no regard for human life. What could a few girls have done to warrant a death sentence?! This is madness. No mother should have to bury her child- especially a week before Christmas. This is heartbreaking.
When I was a kid a long time ago we had to be in the yard when the street lights came on. At 11:00 pm the news came on the tv and the announcement was ' It's eleven o'clock, do you know where your children are?" Perhaps parents need to be reminded again. 16 and 18 out at 5am at a party with drinking and possibly drugs in maybe a questionable area no way should kids be there or out that late. It rests on the parents ! if you guide them well, to know right from wrong etc the kids generally will make the right decision.
Sad. Wrong place and wrong time. Sadly in that culture no one will talk, but eventually the shooter will be found. Heartbreaking that kids are that situation.
