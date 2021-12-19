NBA Postpones Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, More Games Due To Covid-19

The NBA has postponed 5 upcoming games involving 9 teams due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Affected Sunday matches include the Denver Nuggets against the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers against the Atlanta Hawks, and the New Orleans Pelicans against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cavaliers had 5 players enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for Covid-19: Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, Denzel Valentine, and RJ Nembhard. They join previously added, Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley.

The Brooklyn Nets have 10 players in protocol including Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. Irving has yet to comply with New York’s vaccine mandate.

The NBA requires any player to enter protocol if they have not been fully vaccinated but have been exposed to someone who has.

Monday’s game between the Orlando Magic and the Toronto Raptors, and the Washington Wizards against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday are also postponed.

Players aren’t the only ones affected by Covid-19 as multiple coaches and staff have also recently entered protocols. They include Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, who will be replaced by David Fizdale in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, as well as the Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, and Indiana Pacers, coach Rick Carlisle.

New dates for the postponed games have yet to be announced.