New Jersey Man Dies In Fiery Crash On Garden State Parkway

Gut check time. I’ll issue a warning that this story is really raw and emotional but I think it needs to be shared. It is something that I’m haunted by to this day. I was in New York City walking up Varick Street to my subway stop when I saw a young homeless man. He was standing near the stairs, during winter with no shirt. He was hugging himself and had tears running down his cheeks. He was screaming out loud to anyone who would listen, “don’t you see me? I’m hungry and I’m cold…don’t you see me?”

NEWARK, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO