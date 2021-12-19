ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TxDOT switching Teasley Lane traffic Tuesday

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
The Texas Department of Transportation is switching traffic on Teasley Lane (FM2181) on Tuesday, Dec. 21, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Drivers will be shifted onto the road’s new southbound pavement, which will cause temporary delays at all intersections from Wind River Lane to FM2499 (Barrel Strap Road).

TxDOT is directing drivers to plan for extra travel time in the area. More information on road construction projects can be found at www.DriveTexas.org.

— Justin Grass

IN THIS ARTICLE
