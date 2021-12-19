Cash and Cigar Bandits Target 7-Eleven Stores in a Series of Robberies Across Los Angeles

LAPD Detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects involved in 7-Eleven robberies in November. KNN photo

Los Angeles: Robbery suspects targeted 7-Eleven stores in Los Angeles at the end of November fleeing with money and cigars, and detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying them.

According to a press release by LAPD Media Relations, three suspects have entered 7-Eleven stores across Los Angeles during the evening hours on Nov. 27, 28, and 29, 2021, while one suspect stands at the door as a lookout, two suspects approach the counter. One suspect stays in front of the counter as the other one walks behind the counter with a gun. The suspect behind the counter points the gun at the clerk and demands money. The suspects flee with money along with cigars from the store.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects who were described as one Black male, a Black female, and a Hispanic or White female, all in their 20s.

The 7-Eleven stores that have been targeted are in the communities of Wilshire Division, Northeast Division, Foothill Division and Southwest, according to LAPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective MyaPe, or Detective Jaramillo, at (213) 486-6840, or email RHDTIPLINE@LAPD.ONLINE. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also go to www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tip.”