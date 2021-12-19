Leftist millennial wins election as Chile's next president

The relief is immense. But so is the challenge that lies ahead. Gabriel Boric’s sweeping victory over his far-right opponent José Antonio Kast in Chile’s presidential election on Sunday was welcome to all those alarmed at the prospect of a leader who admires the country’s late dictator Augusto Pinochet and embraces Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro. Polls had predicted that Mr Boric would win modestly in the second round; instead, with a 12 percentage point lead on a high turnout – giving him more votes than any president in history – he has a resounding mandate. Now Chile’s youngest ever president-elect, just 35, must attempt to push through his ambitious pledges of sweeping reform – including abolishing the private pension system, raising taxes, increasing the minimum wage and forgiving student debt – in a polarised nation.

