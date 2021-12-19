ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leftist millennial wins election as Chile's next president

SANTIAGO, Chile — A leftist millennial who rose to prominence during anti-government protests was elected Chile's next president Sunday after a bruising campaign against a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump. With 56% of the votes, Gabriel Boric handily defeated by more than 10 points lawmaker José Antonio...

AFP

'Fed up' Latin American voters demand change

When Latin American voters went to the polls in 2021, they had an unambiguous message for the ruling elite: we've had enough. In Chile, the most recent example, none of the traditional centrist parties in government since the end of dictatorship 31 years ago made it to the presidential runoff election. Instead millennial, leftist outsider Gabriel Boric thumped a far-right rival on Sunday. Ecuador elected its first rightwing president in 14 years in April; Peru opted in June to make an unknown socialist rural schoolteacher its president; and Honduras ended 12 years of conservative National Party rule in November, electing its first woman leader.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Chile’s new president: Boric brings a fresh start

The relief is immense. But so is the challenge that lies ahead. Gabriel Boric’s sweeping victory over his far-right opponent José Antonio Kast in Chile’s presidential election on Sunday was welcome to all those alarmed at the prospect of a leader who admires the country’s late dictator Augusto Pinochet and embraces Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro. Polls had predicted that Mr Boric would win modestly in the second round; instead, with a 12 percentage point lead on a high turnout – giving him more votes than any president in history – he has a resounding mandate. Now Chile’s youngest ever president-elect, just 35, must attempt to push through his ambitious pledges of sweeping reform – including abolishing the private pension system, raising taxes, increasing the minimum wage and forgiving student debt – in a polarised nation.
NBC News

Chile’s Boric pledges an orderly economy, swift naming of Cabinet

Chilean leftist Gabriel Boric on Monday pledged to maintain an “orderly economy” and to move swiftly on naming a Cabinet, a day after a sweeping electoral victory propelled him to become Chile’s youngest-ever democratically elected president. Boric, a former student protest leader who leads a leftist coalition...
AFP

Chileans hail new leftist leader, but markets balk

Investors reacted nervously on Monday after leftist millennial Gabriel Boric was elected Chile's youngest-ever president, beating out his far-right rival with promises of creating a "welfare state." Boric, who at 35 is one of the youngest presidents in world history, made his first official appearance on Monday, meeting center-right President Sebastian Pinera.
Former student activist Gabriel Boric becomes Chile’s youngest president

Leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric defeated right-wing candidate Jose Antonio Kast in Chile’s presidential runoff on Sunday. The 35-year-old, who rose to prominence leading protests in 2011 demanding better education, will be the nation’s youngest leader. Boric has promised to address economic inequality, raise taxes on the rich and...
The Guardian

Gabriel Boric beat the far right in Chile. Now he has to unite a divided country

Victory is sweet. The hundreds of thousands of Chileans who took to the streets to celebrate the victory of the leftwing former student leader, Gabriel Boric, in Chile’s presidential runoff elections certainly thought so. Boric won with a 12-point margin and a historic number of votes, imposing a convincing defeat on the rightwing candidate José Antonio Kast that few would have predicted only a month ago. Yet Boric’s victory speech was anything but gloating.
US News and World Report

Chile's Left Cheers as Boric Win Ripples Through Latin America

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's left partied into the early hours of Monday with thousands taking to the street with flags and banners in capital Santiago to celebrate the election win of 35-year-old Gabriel Boric, who will become the country's youngest ever President. Boric, a former student protest leader who leads...
Washington Post

Lucía Hiriart, widow of Chilean dictator Pinochet, dies at 99

Lucía Hiriart, the widow of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, died Dec. 16 in the Santiago apartment where she led a secluded life in her final years, away from the luxuries and power she held during her husband’s repressive 17-year rule. She was 99. Her death, three days before...
US News and World Report

'The Coup Destroyed Us': Memories of Pinochet Resonate in Chile's Crossroads Election

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean Mireya Garcia, 64, feels there is more at stake than usual in this Sunday's presidential election. The vote offers two visions for the future of Chile - 35-year-old leftist Gabriel Boric https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/student-leader-president-chiles-boric-eyes-historic-election-win-2021-12-15, who led mass protests as a university student, will go head to head with far-right lawyer Jose Antonio Kast https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/chiles-kast-channels-pinochets-ghost-against-communist-left-2021-12-15, who has defended the complex legacy of former dictator General Augusto Pinochet.
