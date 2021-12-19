ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Toggle Bluetooth automaticly

xda-developers
 5 days ago

My SG Watch 4 (BT) ist the most time of the day in airplane...

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

The 6 best Bluetooth headphones under $30

If you want to listen to your favorite music and podcasts wirelessly without spending a lot, the best Bluetooth headphones under $30 may not have some of the latest technology like wireless charging, but they will provide reliable sound and a comfortable design. They’ll also pair quickly with your device and come in both over-ear and in-ear styles. Some models even offer up to 55 hours of battery life at a time.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Twitter automatically generates captions for videos

Twitter has begun rolling out automatic captions for videos for those who have wanted this feature. This new feature is available on Android, iOS, and the web client. On mobile, captions will appear automatically when you start watching a muted video. If you want to, you can configure them to stay on even after you increase the volume on your device by using the accessibility settings on your phone.
INTERNET
thatshelf.com

Review: Fiio UTWS5 Bluetooth 5.2 Earhooks

A quick look at the latest from #Fiio, their UTWS5 Bluetooth MMCX model, in comparison to the earlier UTWS3 model – How does it sound? How does it work? Watch to find out!
ELECTRONICS
soundandvision.com

Fluance Ai41 Bluetooth Speaker System Review

Remote control with tone controls (!) Fluance’s Ai41 is one of the best looking and sounding Bluetooth speakers in its price class. You can tell if a speaker is good the moment it starts playing, so I knew right away the Ai41 was good but didn’t fully appreciate how good until I had lived with it for a couple of weeks.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toggle Bluetooth#Sg Watch#Times
mobilesyrup.com

Android 13 toggle could disable Android 12 battery saving feature

Google may allow Android users to turn off a new battery-saving feature that kills background processes to preserve battery life in a future update, like Android 13. XDA Developers’ former editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman spotted the change in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) code. The change introduces a toggle to Android’s ‘Developer Options’ settings menu that would disable ‘phantom processes.’
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Home Covid tests can be fooled by this Bluetooth bug

At a time when President Biden is preparing to make at-home Covid tests available to more Americans, a security researcher has discovered a flaw that could allow someone to change the results in one such test that has been granted emergency use authorization in the US. While there are now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
xda-developers

Alps F9212B WiFi problem (Carlaoer) - Android 1 Din head unit

I've got one of these Alps F9212B 1 din head units from AliExpress from the seller Carlaoer. Android 9.0 1din Quad-Core Car GPS Navigation Player 7'' Universa Car Radio WiFi Bluetooth MP5 1 DIN Multimedia Player NO DVD. When it's in the car parked outside my house, the WiFi won't...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

AA Turn Off/On Wifi Homescreen Shortcut?

I'm using a Samsung S21 Ultra with Android Auto and I'm trying to find out of there is a way to get a toggle shortcut on my phone homescreen to turn Android Auto Wifi on/off. I'm having no luck and thought I would see if anyone here might know of a way to get a shortcut for that on the screen?
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Ubergizmo

Edifier MP230 Is A Bluetooth Speaker With A Retro Design

If you can appreciate retro/vintage designs, then you might be interested in taking a look at the Edifier MP230. This is the company’s latest Bluetooth speaker that is currently available for purchase, where as you can see in the photo above, it looks like a speaker from the good old days.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Calls default to phone instead of watch

Does anyone else have this problem? I just got the Galaxy 4 smart watch (bluetooth, not lte version) a few days ago. When I initiate a call from the watch it dial and says "See phone" and the call is now coming through the phone. I can click a button on the phone to send the call back to the watch but obviously this defeats the convenience of not needing to have the phone in arms reach.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

XY AUTO AC 8257 / 5760B headunit

Hey guys I just saw on the XYAUTO files website there is a new version for ZLINK +. I saw on aliexpress that our unit is getting updated to Android 11. can't wait to get it to update current version is very nasty.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

O&O App Buster makes it easy to remove pre-installed Windows 11 apps

Have you ever booted up a brand-new laptop only to find that it has a ton of apps you don’t need pre-installed? Chances are you have, and this is a problem that’s become all the more noticeable with Windows 10 and 11 PCs. To address that, German developer O&O developed an app called App Buster which makes it easy to uninstall just about any app preinstalled on your Windows 10 or 11 system.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Does the most recent stock rom have worse battery life than android 10 roms?

I have a device that has an android 10 stock rom on it which I want to root, but I only have the most recent rom to flash. Google turned up a lot of comments about the battery life being much worse from the start of 2021 when one ui 3 was released on the android 11 roms. Is that still a thing or will battery life be the same as it is now?
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Amazon Appstore is now finally compatible with Android 12

The Amazon Appstore is the default place for downloading Android apps and games on Amazon’s Fire tablets and Windows 11 devices. It’s also available for other Android devices as a replacement for Google Play Store. However, the Appstore was broken on devices running Android 12 for nearly two months, with users unable to download/update apps or even open the already installed apps. Amazon says it has now finally fixed the issue.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

About to buy a refurbished Note 10 Plus

I am about to buy a refurbished Note 10 plus 5G. Would welcome and appreciate any advise on the following:. 1) Should I update the Android software, or leave it as is (I think this will be Pie). 2) What is the recommended Android version. I don't wasn't to update...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Battery drain problem

I attach a battery stats for Today...is that normal? I can't suspend the multimedia storage in any way.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Help me understand Carplay AI Boxes

I have a 2020 Chevrolet car with the MyLink system which supports wired Android Auto and Carplay. I currently run Android Auto on my unrooted Galaxy S7 and connect using USB. The main problem with this is I use some driving aid apps that AA doesn't support (radar detector app, OBD app, GasBuddy, etc.) so I've been using Screen2Auto to run these. But I'm tired of the glitches and cat and mouse games Google plays with blocking unauthorized apps.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

DuckDuckGo is working on a desktop web browser

DuckDuckGo started as a search engine with the goal of enhanced privacy over Google and Bing, but it has slowly expanded to other areas. There’s a DuckDuckGo mobile browser with built-in privacy protection, a filter for email messages, and more. Now it seems the company is finally expanding its mobile browser to the desktop, though you’ll have to wait a while longer to try it out.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Media skipping issue

For some very odd reasons, when I'm on Youtube and/or MX player Pro the media I select would keep skipping to the next video. It's fast skipping too. I don't know why this is happening and it happened like 4 months ago. It went away and now it's back. I scanned my Note 10+ with Malwarebytes, optimized battery, ran a scan with SD Maid, used Galaxy App Booster from Good Guardians, and rebooted my phone multiple times. And no detection were recognized. Also, the battery would drain faster than normal because phone would wake after in lock screen and would keep flashing to turn on. Please if someone has a fix or have any idea about this issue, really appreciate this community. Thank you.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy