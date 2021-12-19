Toggle Bluetooth automaticly

For some very odd reasons, when I'm on Youtube and/or MX player Pro the media I select would keep skipping to the next video. It's fast skipping too. I don't know why this is happening and it happened like 4 months ago. It went away and now it's back. I scanned my Note 10+ with Malwarebytes, optimized battery, ran a scan with SD Maid, used Galaxy App Booster from Good Guardians, and rebooted my phone multiple times. And no detection were recognized. Also, the battery would drain faster than normal because phone would wake after in lock screen and would keep flashing to turn on. Please if someone has a fix or have any idea about this issue, really appreciate this community. Thank you.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO