Dog Who Lived In A Shelter Since 2015 Goes Home For The First Time | The Dodo

A dog in Britain is still waiting for a new home, two years after he was found guarding his dead owner’s body.Nine-year-old Dillon is a male Lurcher who has joined legions of dogs across the world in protecting and looking after their owners when they have needed them the most.But Dillon, who has been living at the National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) in Hayle, Cornwall, has been patiently waiting for a loving, forever home that will take care of him, the trust said. Dillon was rescued by NAWT officials after he was found lying next to his owner, who had...
