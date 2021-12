College Park officials on Monday announced they would be closing City Hall to visitors for the rest of the week because of an outbreak of COVID-19 infections and exposures. In a post on its website, the south metro city said the building will be “thoroughly cleaned and sanitized” in the coming days and will hopefully reopen on Dec. 21. with limited access to the public. Those limitations will stay in place until Jan. 7, the city said.

