Nalin A. Patel, 66 of Christiansburg passed away on December 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Daxa N. Patel; daughters, Dhruvi B. Patel, Grishma N. Ajmera; son, Kavit N. Patel; sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, Bhavin B. Patel, Nihar M. Ajmera, Hinal K. Patel, Reshma A. Patel; granddaughters, Divya B. Patel, Riya B. Patel; grandson, Arjun N. Ajmera. Also left to cherish his memory are his brother, Vipul A. Patel; sister-in-law, Rekha V. Patel; nieces, Sonya Patel-Nguyen, Sheila V. Patel; and nephew, Amit P. Patel.
Comments / 0