Lake Charles American Press

Alma Jordan Celestine

Alma Jordan Celestine age 75, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, at her home. Her memories will forever be cherished by her two daughters, Mary Celestine-Declouiet, Stephanie Celestine-Antione; and one son, Matthew James Celestine Sr.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec 18. 2021, in Fondel Memorial Chapel, funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Western Iowa Today

Linda Smith Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
ATLANTIC, IA
Natchez Democrat

Joseph Lee Coleman

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Joseph “Mr. Boo” Lee Coleman, 82, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 10, 2021, in Vidalia, LA, will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez with Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
NRVNews

Fisher, Robert Andrew

Robert Andrew Fisher “Buddy”, 84 of Rich Creek, VA departed this life December 17, 2021 in the care of Heritage Hall-Rich Creek. Born in Narrows, Virginia on October 6, 1937, he was a son of the late Virgil and Claudine Dent Fisher. Buddy spent his life in service...
RICH CREEK, VA
TribTown.com

Jaycob David Hampton

Jaycob David Hampton 22, of Seymour, IN passed away on December 17, 2021, at Scott County Memorial Hospital in Scottsburg, IN. He was born in 1999 to Jason Hampton and the late Sara Cooper. Jaycob was a proud father and loved his daughter. On the weekends Jaycob enjoyed spending time...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Tyson H. Johnson

Tyson H. Johnson, 40, of Padanaram Village in Martin County, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Born October 16, 1981, he was the son of Timothy E. Johnson and Kathleen A. Wright. He married Tina Todd on August 1, 2015, and she survives. Tyson was a graduate of Shoals...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
Natchez Democrat

Milton Wallace

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Milton Lamar “Bo Wallace” Wallace, 86, of Jefferson, who departed this earthly life on December 15, 2021, at his residence, will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Exchange Center Church of Christ in Fayette, MS with Pastor Archie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Block U.M.C. Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Hattie Caston Green

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Hattie Caston Green, 64, of Pueblo, CO, who died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Pueblo will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Rev. LeRoy White officiating. Burial will...
NATCHEZ, MS
NRVNews

Patel, Nalin A.

Nalin A. Patel, 66 of Christiansburg passed away on December 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Daxa N. Patel; daughters, Dhruvi B. Patel, Grishma N. Ajmera; son, Kavit N. Patel; sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, Bhavin B. Patel, Nihar M. Ajmera, Hinal K. Patel, Reshma A. Patel; granddaughters, Divya B. Patel, Riya B. Patel; grandson, Arjun N. Ajmera. Also left to cherish his memory are his brother, Vipul A. Patel; sister-in-law, Rekha V. Patel; nieces, Sonya Patel-Nguyen, Sheila V. Patel; and nephew, Amit P. Patel.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Robertson, Beth Myers

Beth LaPaige Myers Robertson, 49 of Pembroke, VA departed this life suddenly, December 14, 2021 at Carilion Giles Community Hospital. Born in Montgomery County on April 11, 1972, she was a daughter of Anna Marie Mills Arnold and the late William Myers Jr. Beth is also preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, William Myers, Sr., maternal grandparents, Lawrence Mills and Anna Tilley Mills.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
KMZU

Viola Elliott

A Dewitt resident Viola Elliott, 82, died Saturday, December 18, 2021. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Otis Cemetery, located at the family home East of Carrollton, on 24 Highway. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at...
CARROLLTON, MO
clarksvillenow.com

Donna K. McIntosh

Donna Kay McIntosh age 60 of Clarksville went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, December 20, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Clarksville with Dr. Roger Freeman and Dr. Ronny Raines officiating. Burial will follow at Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at First Baptist Church, 499 Commerce Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
easternshorepost.com

Nancy Bonniwell

Mrs. Nancy Bonniwell, 88, wife of the late Edwin Marshall and the late Thomas Sidney Bonniwell Sr. and a resident of Onancock, formerly of Exmore, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence. A native of Willis Wharf, she was the daughter of the late Milford Thomas Smith Sr. and the late Nannie Ennis Smith. She was a retired teacher’s aide for Northampton County Public Schools and member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
EXMORE, VA
easternshorepost.com

Rudolph J. Spratley

Mr. Rudolph J. Spratley, of Smithfield, Va., formerly of the Shore, was called from labor to reward on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Riverside Healthy Living Community in Smithfield. Born in Eastville, Rudolph was the son of the late Charles B. and Etta P. Spratley. He was affectionately known as...
SMITHFIELD, VA
themonitor.net

Kayla Busby

Kayla Busby, 38, loved daughter, mother and sister was called to her eternal resting place Dec. 18, 2021. She entered this world Jan. 5, 1983 in Dallas born to Wilburn and Mary Busby. Kayla was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She loved watching both of her boys play football...
DALLAS, TX

