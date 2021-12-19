ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Natchez Democrat

Joseph Lee Coleman

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Joseph “Mr. Boo” Lee Coleman, 82, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 10, 2021, in Vidalia, LA, will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez with Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Western Iowa Today

Linda Smith Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
ATLANTIC, IA
pipestonestar.com

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Biren

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Biren, 88, of Pipestone, Minn. died on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Pipestone County Medical Center in Pipestone after suffering a heart attack. Visitation will be held at the Hartquist Funeral Home – Pipestone Chapel on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
PIPESTONE, MN
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Betty Ann Demaree

Betty Ann Demaree of Akins is one fascinating person according to those who know her best. Demaree, a first grade teacher at Central Elementary School, goes above and beyond what her duties are whether it’s directing the Christmas play, inviting her first grade students to her home for an end of the year party or even taking a young person hunting for the very first time. “I guess I just can’t…
clarksvillenow.com

Donna K. McIntosh

Donna Kay McIntosh age 60 of Clarksville went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, December 20, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Clarksville with Dr. Roger Freeman and Dr. Ronny Raines officiating. Burial will follow at Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at First Baptist Church, 499 Commerce Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Natchez Democrat

Milton Wallace

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Milton Lamar “Bo Wallace” Wallace, 86, of Jefferson, who departed this earthly life on December 15, 2021, at his residence, will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Exchange Center Church of Christ in Fayette, MS with Pastor Archie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Block U.M.C. Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
NRVNews

Robertson, Beth Myers

Beth LaPaige Myers Robertson, 49 of Pembroke, VA departed this life suddenly, December 14, 2021 at Carilion Giles Community Hospital. Born in Montgomery County on April 11, 1972, she was a daughter of Anna Marie Mills Arnold and the late William Myers Jr. Beth is also preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, William Myers, Sr., maternal grandparents, Lawrence Mills and Anna Tilley Mills.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
Lake Charles American Press

Alma Jordan Celestine

Alma Jordan Celestine age 75, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, at her home. Her memories will forever be cherished by her two daughters, Mary Celestine-Declouiet, Stephanie Celestine-Antione; and one son, Matthew James Celestine Sr.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec 18. 2021, in Fondel Memorial Chapel, funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NRVNews

Fisher, Robert Andrew

Robert Andrew Fisher “Buddy”, 84 of Rich Creek, VA departed this life December 17, 2021 in the care of Heritage Hall-Rich Creek. Born in Narrows, Virginia on October 6, 1937, he was a son of the late Virgil and Claudine Dent Fisher. Buddy spent his life in service...
RICH CREEK, VA
bowienewsonline.com

Leo Douglas Durham

BOWIE – Leo Douglas Durham, 83, Bowie, TX, died on Dec. 11, 2021. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, with the Rev. Roger Bishop officiating. Pallbearers include Scott Bishop, Phillip Palmer, Shane Cornelison, Chris Cornelison, Trent Cornelison, Trevor Cornelison and honorary pallbearer, Doug Murphy. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
BOWIE, TX
Weirton Daily Times

Making spirits bright

The All Saints Philoptochos Society donated $1,000 to the Weirton Christian Center to support its ministry and help make the holidays a little brighter for the children the center serves in a variety of ways, a spokeswoman explained. On hand for the presentation were, from left, Pearl Tranto, Philoptochos member; Jackie Bioux, WCC finance manager; Deronda Bruich, assistant manager; and Elaine Flinn, Philoptochos member.
WEIRTON, WV
easternshorepost.com

Rudolph J. Spratley

Mr. Rudolph J. Spratley, of Smithfield, Va., formerly of the Shore, was called from labor to reward on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Riverside Healthy Living Community in Smithfield. Born in Eastville, Rudolph was the son of the late Charles B. and Etta P. Spratley. He was affectionately known as...
SMITHFIELD, VA
wbiw.com

Nancy P. Edwards

Nancy P. Edwards, 70, of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at I. U. Health Hospital, Bloomington. She was born February 12, 1951, in Lawrence County to Paul and Nola Payton Padgett. She married Floyd “Junior” Edwards in 1979 and he survives. Nancy was a graduate of...
BEDFORD, IN
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
peakofohio.com

Erica Lynn Ordean

Erica Lynn Ordean, age 20, of De Graff, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Department in Bellefontaine. Erica was born on June 5, 2001, in Florence, South Carolina. She is the daughter of Jessica and William Turley of DeGraff, Eric A. Ordean of St. Marys, Ohio, and Kristi VanOver of North Lewisburg, Ohio. She is also survived by maternal grandparents: Penny and Gary Pond, and Eugene Pusey, all of De Graff, L. Nadine Molinaro and Lyle Turley, both of Pickerington, Ohio; paternal grandparents: Richard and Starlene Ordean of St. Marys; siblings: Christopher Ordean, Elizabeth and Robert Smith, Leah Harrel, Kelsey Traylor, and Hailee Tipton; and nieces and nephews: Theodore Smith, Katie Smith, Austin Smith, Isabella Smith, and Peysley Pence.
DE GRAFF, OH
Natchez Democrat

Alma Lee Jones

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Alma Lee Jones, 62, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Smithland Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ, MS
WSJM

Beulah May Brown

Beulah May Brown, 72 of Benton Harbor, MI made her transition on December 6, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was the 5th of 11 children born on January 31, 1949, in Armorel, Arkansas to the late JB and Izona Brown. Beulah, known to many as ‘Tiny’ received that name...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Hoping For A Christmas Miracle’: Family Devastated After Dog Flees Vets In Monroeville

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — “I took my dog in for a routine appointment at Banfield, and about 50 minutes later they notified me they lost my dog.” A local family is left reeling. The veterinary clinic they trusted with their beloved dog lost her. The intensive search to find the pup now includes a reward for her safe return. Nicholas Chontas is scouring Monroeville where his beloved pup was last seen Friday when she was lost by staff at Banfield Veterinary Hospital. “This is little Coco bean. She’s been out with us all day. Hunting the trails and hoping we can find her sister in...
MONROEVILLE, PA
royalexaminer.com

”Big” Gary Lee Smelser (1961 – 2021)

”Big” Gary Lee Smelser, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Big Gary was born on May 18, 1961, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Lee and Irene Smelser. Big Gary was happily married to the love of his...
FRONT ROYAL, VA

