wbiw.com

Robert Eugene Perkins

On December 14, 2021, Robert Perkins passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. Robert had fought cancer bravely for most of the past seven years. Robert was the son of Cecil and Rose (Cundiff) Perkins. He was born on January 29, 1947, in Martin County. Robert graduated from Shoals High School in 1965. He was drafted into the Army in 1966. He fought in Vietnam, in direct combat, and escaped death as mere 19-year-old many times. Thankfully for his family, he bravely fought through this part of his young life as well.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
themonitor.net

Andrew Eugene “Gene” Samford

Andrew Eugene “Gene” Samford was born Dec. 18, 1944, in Jasper to Maurice Hale and Bertie Mae Jackson Samford and passed from this life Dec. 13, 2021 at the age of 76. After graduating in 1963 from Jasper High School he attended college for engineering in Tyler and was later hired by the Jasper County highway department as an engineer.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Western Iowa Today

Linda Smith Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
ATLANTIC, IA
fortatkinsononline.com

Eugene ‘Gene’ Leslie Gross, Jr.

Eugene “Gene” Leslie Gross Jr., 93, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Sylvan Crossings in Jefferson. Gene was born in Hillsboro, Ohio on February 2, 1928, “Ground Hogs Day,” to Mary E. and Eugene L. Gross Sr., then residing next door to the Hillsboro Hospital on Chillicothe Avenue. He went to school in Hillsboro until War World II, when the family moved to Columbus, Ohio (Bexley), where his father was employed at the Airplane Factory in 1942. Gene graduated from East High School in Columbus and entered the United States Navy in June of 1946 until 1948. He served aboard the U.S.S Cruiser Dayton CL 105, on patrol in the Mediterranean Sea, stopping in over 20 ports. He also served a short time on The Tamed Battleship Missouri BB62 before his honorable discharge.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Star News Group

Eugene Richard Murray

Eugene Richard Murray, born September 26,1933 to Gertrude Kathryn Somers and Hugh Daniel Aloysius Murray, passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 8,2021 surrounded by family. Gene was born and grew up in Plainfield, the 8th of 10 children. He attended St. John’s School in Dunellen and graduated from St. Peter’s High School in New Brunswick.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
wbiw.com

Nancy P. Edwards

Nancy P. Edwards, 70, of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at I. U. Health Hospital, Bloomington. She was born February 12, 1951, in Lawrence County to Paul and Nola Payton Padgett. She married Floyd “Junior” Edwards in 1979 and he survives. Nancy was a graduate of...
BEDFORD, IN
Lake Charles American Press

Alma Jordan Celestine

Alma Jordan Celestine age 75, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, at her home. Her memories will forever be cherished by her two daughters, Mary Celestine-Declouiet, Stephanie Celestine-Antione; and one son, Matthew James Celestine Sr.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec 18. 2021, in Fondel Memorial Chapel, funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
WSJM

Lilburn N. Robinson

Lilburn N. Robinson, 85 of Coloma, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 10, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph. Per his wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, January 8th at the Benton Harbor Church of Christ, 1495 E. Empire Ave, Benton Harbor, MI 49022. After the service everyone is invited to remain at the church for a time of food and fellowship.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Natchez Democrat

Joseph Lee Coleman

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Joseph “Mr. Boo” Lee Coleman, 82, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 10, 2021, in Vidalia, LA, will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez with Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Alma Lee Jones

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Alma Lee Jones, 62, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Smithland Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
NRVNews

Fisher, Robert Andrew

Robert Andrew Fisher “Buddy”, 84 of Rich Creek, VA departed this life December 17, 2021 in the care of Heritage Hall-Rich Creek. Born in Narrows, Virginia on October 6, 1937, he was a son of the late Virgil and Claudine Dent Fisher. Buddy spent his life in service...
RICH CREEK, VA
wbiw.com

Tyson H. Johnson

Tyson H. Johnson, 40, of Padanaram Village in Martin County, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Born October 16, 1981, he was the son of Timothy E. Johnson and Kathleen A. Wright. He married Tina Todd on August 1, 2015, and she survives. Tyson was a graduate of Shoals...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
TribTown.com

Jaycob David Hampton

Jaycob David Hampton 22, of Seymour, IN passed away on December 17, 2021, at Scott County Memorial Hospital in Scottsburg, IN. He was born in 1999 to Jason Hampton and the late Sara Cooper. Jaycob was a proud father and loved his daughter. On the weekends Jaycob enjoyed spending time...
SEYMOUR, IN
Natchez Democrat

Milton Wallace

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Milton Lamar “Bo Wallace” Wallace, 86, of Jefferson, who departed this earthly life on December 15, 2021, at his residence, will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Exchange Center Church of Christ in Fayette, MS with Pastor Archie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Block U.M.C. Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
elizabethton.com

Dean Jarrett Guy

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 our precious son, Dean Jarrett Guy, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 15. Dean was born in Elizabethton, the second and last born son of Jack and Samantha (Braswell) Guy. There, in Heaven to meet this precious boy were his Pa Wes and his Mammie Willis Guy; his maternal great-grandparents, Robert Blunt Clawson and Ethel Clawson; his maternal grandfather, Julian Braswell; his paternal great-grandparents, Troy and Margie (Marvie) Guy; and his beautiful aunt, Cathy “Cat” Guy.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
trfradio.com

Gene Peterson

Gene F. Peterson, 103 of Gatzke, MN passed away peacefully at LifeCare Greenbush Manor on Monday, December 6, 2021. Celebration of Life for Gene will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls with Rev. Timothy Lundeen officiating. Visitation will be from Noon until 2:00 PM on Sunday. Burial will follow at Landstad Cemetery, Gatzke, MN.
GATZKE, MN
bowienewsonline.com

Leo Douglas Durham

BOWIE – Leo Douglas Durham, 83, Bowie, TX, died on Dec. 11, 2021. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, with the Rev. Roger Bishop officiating. Pallbearers include Scott Bishop, Phillip Palmer, Shane Cornelison, Chris Cornelison, Trent Cornelison, Trevor Cornelison and honorary pallbearer, Doug Murphy. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
BOWIE, TX
KMZU

Viola Elliott

A Dewitt resident Viola Elliott, 82, died Saturday, December 18, 2021. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Otis Cemetery, located at the family home East of Carrollton, on 24 Highway. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at...
CARROLLTON, MO

