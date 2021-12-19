ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Cucumbers (FAO)

By Rob Cook
beef2live.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanking Of Countries That Produce The Most Cucumbers (FAO) China was...

beef2live.com

Comments / 0

Related
beef2live.com

Weekly grain movement – Corn posts solid results

USDA’s latest batch of grain export inspection data, out Monday morning and covering the week through December 16, held another mixed bag of numbers for traders to digest. Corn arguably turned in the best results, moving above the prior week’s tally and climbing to the higher end of trade estimates. In contrast, soybean and wheat volume trended lower from a week ago.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Mushroom Facts

The world produced 26.2 billion pounds (11.9 million metric tons) of mushrooms in 2019. Mushrooms ranked as the 68th most produced food commodity in the world in 2019. The world produced more mushrooms than strawberries in 2019 but less plums and papayas. China was the largest producer of mushrooms in...
AGRICULTURE
Quad-Cities Times

The states producing the most fruits and vegetables

Much of the food service industry shut down overnight in March 2020, drastically scaling back one of the primary sales markets for farmers. In response, more agricultural producers shifted their focus to retail grocery and wholesalers.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The World#Fao#Cucumbers#Turkey
Business Insider

'Don't ask us any questions': Mother of dead fighter says Russian mercenary group left her in the dark and threatened her access to her son's gravesite

The mother of a dead fighter says a Russian group threatened to cut her access to her son's gravesite if she asked any questions. The Wagner Group, a shadowy private military, has been connected to Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine since 2014. A new investigation spoke to the relatives of fallen...
MILITARY
Reuters

Brace for a $600 bln Chinese escape from New York

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
FOREIGN POLICY
fox10phoenix.com

Nature's Own bread recall: 3,000 loaves recalled due to undeclared milk

THOMASVILLE, Ga. - Roughly 3,000 loaves of Nature’s Own Honey Wheat bread sold in six U.S. states are being recalled due to the presence of undeclared milk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Flowers Foods, Inc. issued the voluntary recall after discovering that loaves of Nature’s Own Butterbread...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
BGR.com

5 nationwide grocery shortages that you need to know about

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, $179 AirPods Pro, $19 Roku, more It’s one of the most prosaic, routine activities that millions of Americans engage in on what’s likely a weekly basis. Nevertheless, trips to the grocery store these days have — like almost every aspect of modern life — felt and continue to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, specifically, all the supply shortages stemming from the pandemic’s disruption to all the normal patterns of commerce in the US. To be sure, this is all somewhat relative, depending in large part on where you live, and what it...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
The Conversation U.S.

2021’s climate disasters revealed an east-west weather divide, with one side of the country too wet, the other dangerously dry

Alongside a lingering global pandemic, the year 2021 was filled with climate disasters, some so intense they surprised even the scientists who study them. Extreme rainstorms turned to raging flash floods that swept through mountain towns in Europe, killing over 200 people. Across Asia, excessive rainfall inundated wide areas and flooded subway stations in China. Heat waves shattered records in the Pacific Northwest, Europe and the Arctic. Wildfires swept through communities in California, Canada, Greece and Australia. And those were only a few of the extremes. In the U.S. alone, damage from the biggest climate and weather disasters is expected to total...
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Oil futures end with strong gains

Oil futures finished with strong gains Tuesday, with the U.S. benchmark taking back a big chunk of a two-day drop inspired by worries over a potential hit to demand as a result of the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery rose $2.51, or 3.7%, to close at $71.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Oil had lost a combined 5.7% in the previous two sessions.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy