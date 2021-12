While Hendon Hooker may be the University of Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2022, a new candidate threw his hat into the ring for the season after. Navy Shuler, son of former Vols great Heath Shuler, announced on Sunday that he was transferring to UT after spending his first two seasons at Appalachian State. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO