(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Debra Devi returns to Fox and Crow’s intimate listening room, The Parlour, with her band on Saturday, December 18 at 8:00pm. “This is one of my favorite places to play,” Devi says, “because the audience is so attentive and the focus is on the music.” Proof of vaccination is required to enter The Parlour, and seating is limited to around 35 people. “I suggest folks come early for dinner to make sure they get a seat,” Devi adds.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO