(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- The Board of Directors of Philadelphia Theatre Company has announced two changes to its leadership. David L. Cohen stepped down as Board Chair, after five years as Chair. Cohen was recently named US Ambassador to Canada by the Biden administration. He is succeeded by Gary Deutsch, recent Vice Chair of the PTC Board, who was unanimously elected into the role of Chair at a special board meeting on November 23. Deutsch is the Managing Chief Counsel, Consumer Finance Litigation, at PNC Bank.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO