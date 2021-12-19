ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple turn in houseguest after seeing on Facebook he was wanted for hit-and-run which killed a child

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
 5 days ago

An Indiana couple turned in their houseguest after seeing his photo on Facebook in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a child.

Kyson Beatty, 11, died after being struck by a vehicle on 11 December south of Indianapolis . He had been riding a small motorbike and was declared dead at the scene, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police later announced that a flatbed truck was of interest in the investigation.

Katie Book and Craig King said a man, identified as John Killough Jr, came to their home on 17 December asking for a place to stay. They said they recognized Mr Killough as a neighbour’s friend.

“They started talking, and [Mr Killough] wanted to stay in the camper, and [Mr King] said, ‘Well, you could stay for the night,’” Ms Book told CBS 4.

“We let him in this morning to warm up, and we fed him and let him take a shower,” she added. “He was definitely nervous.”

Ms Book then saw a photo of Mr Killough on Facebook and that he was wanted by police for the hit-and-run.

“I freaked out and jumped up,” she said, adding that she then called law enforcement. “I’m like, ‘That’s the guy, that’s the guy.’”

Police arrested the 52-year-old Mr Killough at the couple’s home, located around 15 miles northeast of where the hit-and-run had taken place.

Mr Killough has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, and possession of methamphetamine, jail records show.

Ms Book said the child’s father came to their home to thank them.

“He said, ‘At least now before I lay my son to rest on Monday, I’ve got closure knowing he’s behind bars,’” Ms Book told CBS 4.

A vigil was held for Kyson last week by the Decatur Youth Football League.

A GoFundMe for his family has raised almost $20,000. Deanna Gault organised the fundraiser. The page says that Kyson “was a fun-loving boy and those who really knew him saw his bubbly personality”.

“He was an amazing son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, friend, and teammate. He was full of life, loved to joke around and be silly, and had a contagious smile,” the page states.

Que Sera Sera
5d ago

Nice to know their are still people out there doing the right thing. Had a nephew that was stabbed leaving a club in 2010, he died from that injury. Even with 3 people being with the murderer the case went unsolved until 2020 when he was arrested in Texas. To long but he's now in jail awaiting his trial. If only someone came earlier his family wouldn't have struggled with "the who did this" for 10 years.

Good Old American
5d ago

WHY did he leave the accident site?? So INHUMAN 👹💩😲Brave person who turned him in, thank you! 💙

Julia Houk
4d ago

thank you for being so observant. it helps to know people like y'all are out there. God Bless. Prayers for families 🙏❤️🙏🙏

